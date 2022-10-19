Bangladesh Sky Bet outright odds: 100/1 Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan 2021 World Cup: Sixth in Group 1 Overview: Conditions should have suited Bangladesh in the UAE last year but they were poor, losing five from five in Group 1 and looking like a team very much in decline. Old hands Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman remain, but it's hard to see the rest being able to step up to plate in Australia given the types of pitches they will likely encounter and that they find themselves in a strong group. Star man: If SHAKIB AL HASAN doesn't fire in ICC competitions, it's generally tough going for Bangladesh. That was the case at last year's World Cup when he didn't pass fifty once with the bat and laboured at a strike-rate of 109.16. Shakib did manage 11 wickets with the ball but it wasn't enough to carry a poor team, and even more will be required this time around. Richard Mann’s pointer: The batting looks particularly flimsy and that was again evidence as Bangladesh only managed 98-9 in their recent warm-up match against Afghanistan in Brisbane. Up against some good bowling attacks, shorting runs, or taking a flyer on the lower order in the top Bangladesh batsman market at big prices, could be the way to go.

India Sky Bet outright odds: 7/2 Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Captain: Rohit Sharma 2021 World Cup: Third in Group 2 Overview: It's all change for India, with Rohit Sharma having taken over the captaincy from Virat Kohli following last year's disappointment in the UAE. With the change in captaincy has come a change in approach, Sharma keen to imprint the same aggressive style which has served him so well at Mumbai Indians on the national side. A series win over England in the summer was good preparation, though less so a disappointing run at the recent Asia Cup. Still, even without the injured Jasprit Bumrah, India expertly defended 187 in Monday's warm-up fixture against defending champions Australia to suggest things are coming together nicely. As ever, the batting looks very strong. Star man: 'SURYAKUMAR YADAV, remember the name!' If I were to predict likely lines from the commentary box in the next few weeks, that might well be favourite. To Indian fans, Yadav is already a household name and those who watch much of the IPL will know him well. But casual fans will expect Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to make the headlines for India. Wrong. Nine fifties from only 34 T20Is is some going for a man who has spent most of his career batting in the middle order, and his hundred against England at Trent Bridge last summer was a sight to behold. Yadav has it all: power, placement, a 360 game and a strong bedrock of experience from his time at Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Richard Mann’s pointer: While not wishing to play the same record twice, SURYAKUMAR YADAV is a must in the top India batsman market if continuing to go off in the region of 11/2. Those prices criminally underrate Yadav, and overestimate the likely contributions of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Yadav is the coming man and has the tools to star in Australia.

Pakistan Sky Bet outright odds: 8/1 Squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Captain: Babar Azam 2021 World Cup: Semi-finals Overview: Pakistan looked every inch the winners of last year's tournament until Matthew Wade and the prevailing toss bias in Dubai ended an otherwise blemish-free campaign. Since then, Pakistan have struggled for the same level of consistency and verve, with the over-reliance on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the order becoming a major concern. Poor in the Asia Cup, there were more promising signs from them against New Zealand recently and Shaheen Afridi is fit again to bolster an already strong pace attack. Star man: Plenty to choose from here, but pace has always been a crucial factor in Australia and that means HARIS RAUF could prove Pakistan's main man. Rauf initially made his name in the Bash Bash for Melbourne Stars, and he comes into the World Cup in terrific rhythm having enjoyed a strong series against England and then impressed once more against New Zealand. Richard Mann’s pointer: At the time of writing, MOHAMMAD RIZWAN's last eight scores in T20 cricket read 88, 63, 1, 78*, 4, 16, 69 and 34. Rizwan is the model of consistency and has generally been sent off at a bigger price than opening partner, Babar Azam, in the top Pakistan batsman market. Given Rizwan's penchant for taking his time early and trying to bat long, he is always worth a look in the top match batsmen market, too.

South Africa Sky Bet outright odds: 8/1 Squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Captain: Temba Bavuma 2021 World Cup: Third in Group 1 Overview: South Africa might still be kicking themselves having missed out on the semi-finals at the last year's World Cup on Net Run-Rate, with Australia the beneficiaries and eventually going on to lift the trophy. South Africa were made to pay for a cautious approach when chasing down a small total against Bangladesh, but have made efforts to turn over a new leaf since, posting some high scores against India and England in the last year and making a real statement of intent by recalling dynamic top-order batsman Rillee Rossouw. The bowling is well suited to Australian conditions and has plenty of variety, too. Injuries to Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius stand out as the big negatives. Star man: AIDAN MARKRAM might just prove the pick of a very exciting batting line-up. Immensely gifted, Markram's star has been on the wane in Test cricket while his white-ball batting has blossomed. A regular in the IPL, Markram has reinvented himself into a destructive middle-order operator and in 2022, his average in this format is nudging fifty at a rapid strike-rate of 165.51. A strong man with a silky touch, the pitches in Australia should suit Markram's game really well and a big tournament from him can be expected.

Richard Mann’s pointer: KAGISO RABADA is very much the man in South Africa, but this is his weakest format and he has only taken five wickets in nine T20Is in 2022. He'll still go off favourite in the top South Africa tournament bowler market, though, and the likes of Anrich Nortje – who outbowled Rabada at the 2021 World Cup – and Lungi Ngidi represent better value there and on a match-by-match basis.