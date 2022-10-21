We have daily best bets for the T20 World Cup, complete with TV details and expert analysis.
1pt Tim Southee to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General)
1pt Josh Hazlewood to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General)
1pt Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General)
1pt Mohammed Shami to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General)
*Already advised 2pts Both Teams to Score 160+ Runs Each in Afghanistan v England match at 11/4 (Sky Bet)
FULL AFGHANISTAN V ENGLAND PREVIEW
In a repeat of last year's final in the UAE, Australia and New Zealand kick off the Super 12s with a showdown at Sydney, one that might be rain-affected if the current weather forecast is to be believed.
Having been firmly in the New Zealand camp ahead of the 2021 World Cup, I'm much cooler on their chances this time around and wrote about it in detail here in our Group 1 team-by-team guide.
Under normal circumstances, I'd expect the Kiwis to once again get outmuscled by Australia, but plenty of rain could mean a drastic change in conditions.
If that does prove to be the case and the ball swings around, just as it did when Australia played England at Geelong recently, the seamers could be in business.
Chris Woakes swung the ball around corners that night, taking two wickets in the first two balls of the innings and then adding another before rain eventually forced the match to be called off.
As strong as this Australian batting line-up is, they remain vulnerable when the ball does plenty, and someone like TIM SOUTHEE – very much in a similar mould to Woakes – could be the man to take advantage.
He looks worth a small bet in the Man of the Match market at 20/1, with old favourite JOSH HAZLEWOOD the Australian pick for similar reasons.
Hazlewood is currently the number one ranked bowler in T20 cricket and on the back of a fine year in this format, this outstanding new-ball operator could be set for a good game.
On the subject of the Man of the Match award, Gareth Delany was preferred to Paul Stirling following his 3-16 against West Indies on Friday, offering hope that bowlers will get a fair crack of the whip in this market over the next few weeks.
In Saturday's second match, England take on Afghanistan at Perth.
I've previewed the match in detail here, and think there are runs to made on a ground that saw batsmen fill their boots when England and Australia met here recently.
England's batting remains a fearsome unit and with their bowling missing some key names, perhaps Afghanistan's aggressive batting line-up can provide some excitement themselves.
No recommended bets.
More rain is forecast for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday, meaning a rain-affected match is a very real possibility.
All things being equal, India look a much stronger side and I have more to say about them in my outright tournament preview here.
Rain makes things more unpredictable, though, and instead of playing at short odds in the match market, I much prefer a couple of plays for Man of the Match honours.
On the presumption the pitch in Melbourne will spend plenty of time under cover beforehand, there should to be something in the surface for the seamers, particularly with the new ball.
That brings BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR and MOHAMMED SHAMI, into the picture, a pair excellent new-ball operators who can swing and seam the ball at decent pace.
Both picked up wickets in the recent warm-up victory over Australia and have the potential to rip this game open if getting the chance to operate in favourable bowling conditions.
Preview posted at 1215 BST (21/10/2022)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.