*Already advised 2pts Both Teams to Score 160+ Runs Each in Afghanistan v England match at 11/4 (Sky Bet)

1pt Mohammed Shami to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General)

1pt Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General)

1pt Josh Hazlewood to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General)

1pt Tim Southee to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General)

Australia v New Zealand

When: Saturday October 22, 0800 GMT

Saturday October 22, 0800 GMT Where: Sydney

Sydney How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket

In a repeat of last year's final in the UAE, Australia and New Zealand kick off the Super 12s with a showdown at Sydney, one that might be rain-affected if the current weather forecast is to be believed.

Having been firmly in the New Zealand camp ahead of the 2021 World Cup, I'm much cooler on their chances this time around and wrote about it in detail here in our Group 1 team-by-team guide.

Under normal circumstances, I'd expect the Kiwis to once again get outmuscled by Australia, but plenty of rain could mean a drastic change in conditions.

If that does prove to be the case and the ball swings around, just as it did when Australia played England at Geelong recently, the seamers could be in business.

Chris Woakes swung the ball around corners that night, taking two wickets in the first two balls of the innings and then adding another before rain eventually forced the match to be called off.

As strong as this Australian batting line-up is, they remain vulnerable when the ball does plenty, and someone like TIM SOUTHEE – very much in a similar mould to Woakes – could be the man to take advantage.

He looks worth a small bet in the Man of the Match market at 20/1, with old favourite JOSH HAZLEWOOD the Australian pick for similar reasons.

Hazlewood is currently the number one ranked bowler in T20 cricket and on the back of a fine year in this format, this outstanding new-ball operator could be set for a good game.

On the subject of the Man of the Match award, Gareth Delany was preferred to Paul Stirling following his 3-16 against West Indies on Friday, offering hope that bowlers will get a fair crack of the whip in this market over the next few weeks.

Afghanistan v England

When: Saturday October 22, 1200 GMT

Saturday October 22, 1200 GMT Where: Perth

Perth How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket

In Saturday's second match, England take on Afghanistan at Perth.

I've previewed the match in detail here, and think there are runs to made on a ground that saw batsmen fill their boots when England and Australia met here recently.

England's batting remains a fearsome unit and with their bowling missing some key names, perhaps Afghanistan's aggressive batting line-up can provide some excitement themselves.