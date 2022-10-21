Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
cricket icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan

Listen: Betfair T20 World Cup cricket podcast featuring Sporting Life expert Richard Mann

By Sporting Life
13:01 · FRI October 21, 2022

On the latest Cricket… Only Bettor Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann preview the opening weekend of T20 World Cup Super 12 action.

Australia host New Zealand at the SCG, England take on Afghanistan in Perth and on Sunday there's the small matter of India v Pakistan.

All the trades, strategies, stats and players to follow, plus a 71-1 treble and the Best Bets

Listen now via the below links or on Soundcloud.

RICHARD MANN'S OUTRIGHT T20 WORLD CUP PREVIEW

India captain Rohit Sharma

RICHARD MANN'S T20 WORLD CUP SPECIALS PREVIEW

Devon Conway heads the T20 World Cup staking plan

RICHARD MANN'S DAILY T20 WORLD CUP BEST BETS

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

More cricket content

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....