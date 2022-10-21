On the latest Cricket… Only Bettor Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann preview the opening weekend of T20 World Cup Super 12 action.
Australia host New Zealand at the SCG, England take on Afghanistan in Perth and on Sunday there's the small matter of India v Pakistan.
All the trades, strategies, stats and players to follow, plus a 71-1 treble and the Best Bets
Listen now via the below links or on Soundcloud.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.