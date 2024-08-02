Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov betting tips: Preview and best bets for PPV super-welterweight fight plus undercard action

Terence Crawford is bidding to become world champion at super-welterweight when he faces Israil Madrimov and our boxing expert previews the action.

Boxing betting tips: Weekend action 2pts Terrence Crawford to win by decision 9/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Martin Bakole to win 15/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Callum Simpson to win by decision 11/8 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Last weekend’s clash between veterans Derek Chisora and Joe Joyce may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but this Saturday’s show in LA should have every boxing fan salivating in anticipation. Turki Alalshikh’s revolution of the sport gathers pace as the Saudi kingmaker stages his first show outside of his native land, with a tremendous Riyadh Season-sponsored card at the BMO Stadium. The undoubted star of the show is the brilliant Terence Crawford (40-0), who bids to become a four-weight world champion when he steps up to light middleweight to take on WBA ruler Israil Madrimov. It’s just over a year since we last saw the pound-for-pound star but his victory over Errol Spence Jr remains fresh in the memory. The long-awaited clash between the pair of unbeaten welterweight champions was the most anticipated of 2023, as the American duo did battle for the right to be called the best 147lb fighter of their era in what was seen as a 50/50 fight by most. However, the Las Vegas blockbuster quickly turned into a Crawford masterclass, with the Omaha native dropping his man in the second and seventh rounds on his way to claiming a TKO win early in the ninth session.

Crawford v Madrimov: Big fight details Where: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, USA

BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, USA Start time : 2200 BST, Saturday Aug 3, Main Event approx 0300 BST (Aug 4)

: 2200 BST, Saturday Aug 3, approx 0300 BST (Aug 4) TV channel and cost: DAZN PPV (£24.99) and TNT Sports Box Office (£24.99)

That victory saw Crawford become the undisputed champion in a second weight class and he is a red-hot 1/6 favourite for his debut in the 154lb division. Make no mistake, though, this is a serious test for him and odds of 6/1 about Madrimov are almost disrespectful. The man from Uzbekistan doesn’t have the name or the profile of the favourite, which may explain his odds, but he is a very good fighter in his own right and Crawford will need to be at his best to prevail. Don’t be fooled by his record of 10-0-1. The 29-year-old has a wealth of experience as a high-class amateur and won six of his seven contests in the World Series of Boxing, which is professional in all but name. He has been fast-tracked in the paid ranks and should really be 11-0, as he was in the process of stopping Michel Soro for the second time when the latter suffered a bad cut in the third round and the bout was declared a technical draw. Madrimov produced a career-best performance last time out, when claiming his world title with a fifth-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Magomed Kurbanov in Saudi Arabia five months ago. The visitor is strong for the weight, has a good ring IQ and is busy on the front foot. Working behind a stiff jab, he hits with real authority when he gets in range and doesn’t waste much either. Being seven years younger and more active recently, I expect Madrimov to be more competitive than the odds suggest, but can he cause the upset? Yes, he can, but I don’t think he will, because Crawford is an elite talent. There is nothing Crawford can’t do in the ring, and he is capable of adapting to any style. He is as slick a boxer as there is around right now but can also fight with the best of them. He is just as effective going forward as he is backwards, can box from either stance and his accuracy is second to none. He has yet to come close to losing and, as much as this is another big test, I can’t quite see him being handed his first ‘L’ here. Having won his first world title at lightweight, Crawford wasn’t the biggest welterweight and stepping up another weight division levels the playing field a little. However, the good news for the challenger is that Madrimov is about the same height and Crawford actually has a decent reach advantage, so the move up doesn’t create too much of a tactical conundrum for him. Also, Crawford will have the speed advantage and that could prove the real difference. Crawford’s spitefulness is highlighted by the fact he has stopped his last 11 opponents, and he is a 4/5 chance to extend that sequence to 12 in California on Saturday. It’s easy to see the logic behind those odds, as the challenger is a master counterpuncher and usually relishes people coming to him, which Madrimov will have to do. That said, Madrimov is physically very strong and takes a shot well, so halting the bigger man will be no easy task for the favourite. I much prefer the 9/4 available about Crawford winning by decision. I wouldn’t rule out a late stoppage, but there is much more juice in the price of Crawford winning on the cards than inside the distance. I think this will be very competitive early doors and, if a year off at 36 years old causes any issues for Crawford, then we’ll have a real fight on our hands. However, all known evidence points towards the older man finding the answers to the questions posed by his opponent, just as he has done 40 times before, to claim victory number 41. CLICK HERE to back Crawford by decision with Sky Bet

Bank on Bakole The exciting Isaac Cruz is a 1/4 favourite to come out on top against Jose Valenzuala in what could be a show-stealing all-Mexican thriller, while David Morrell can show just why he is considered the future of the super middleweight division by dispatching of Radivoje Kalajdzic. Former champion Andy Ruiz Jr bids to prove he is still a player on the world scene when he returns from nearly two years out to face serial drug cheat Jarrell Miller, but the much more interesting heavyweight contest of the night is between Jared Anderson and Martin Bakole. We have long been told that Anderson (17-0) is the next big American star in the glamour division, but he has yet to register the kind of victory to back those claims up and he now gets that opportunity. Hailing from the Democratic Republic of Congo and based in Scotland, Bakole (20-1) has won nine on the spin since his sole defeat to the talented Michael Hunter and finally gets the big-name opponent he has been demanding for some time. Bakole has already had a taste of the Saudi cash, when battering the experienced Carlos Takam into defeat over four one-sided rounds in October, and his victory over 2016 Olympic champion Tony Yoka, who was unbeaten at the time, in May 2022 could be the best piece of form on offer here. Anderson looks the part, puts his punches together well when he throws and has quick hands. He has stopped 15 of his 17 victims but his level of opposition has been mediocre, and he failed to impress in his unanimous decision wins over Charles Martin last year and Ryad Merhy five months ago. Martin was one of the very few opponents who showed some ambition against Anderson and he had success when he did attack - rocking and hurting the American on more than one occasion. Anderson has all the tools to be a leading player at heavyweight but there are questions over his heart and stamina, and those will be answered one way or another against Bakole. At 6’6”, the latter is a big and physical unit, with heavy hands and an aggressive approach to boot. As Bakole marches forward with mean intentions, we should finally find out what Anderson is really about. If the hype around Anderson is real, then he should justify his 1/2 favouritism here, but the jury is still out on him, and the value in a fascinating contest could be the bigger and more experienced Bakole at 13/8. CLICK HERE to back Bakole to win with Sky Bet

Side with speedy Simpson Earlier on Saturday night in the UK, the stage is set for Callum Simpson’s coming out party as he challenges Zak Chelli for the British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles on Sky Sports. Simpson (1/3) brings a perfect 14-fight record (10 early) to the table and while this represents a big step up for him, he has looked very good in beating what has been put in front of him and Boxxer, who promote him, have really backed their man by putting this fight on at Barnsley FC’s Oakwell Stadium. Chelli (15-2) has mixed at a higher level and fully deserved his points victory over Jack Cullen when capturing the belts in January. Given that success, he will be surprised by his odds of 3/1 However, as awkward and unorthodox as Chelli is, he can also be wild and wide open, so the more technically-sound Simpson could prove the perfect antidote for the champion’s unpredictability, Simpson moves nicely, is well schooled and, perhaps crucially, he is the one with the speed here. The local man has the power to do damage and a stoppage win for the challenger is available at 8/5, but the experience of Chelli could be enough to see him through some rocky moments and Simpson to claim the belts via a decision makes more appeal at 11/8. CLICK HERE to back Simpson to win by decision with Sky Bet