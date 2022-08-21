The Ukrainian pound-for-pound star (20-0, 13 KOs) deservedly retained the WBA, IBF and WBO with victory over Anthony Joshua that was somewhat more comfortable than the split decision scores of 113-115, 115-113, 116-112 suggested at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Arena.

It set up a mouthwatering showdown with the Gypsy King, who holds the WBC belt despite his second retirement that nobody is taking seriously.

Usyk said: “I am sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I am convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him and if I am not fighting Tyson Fury, I am not fighting at all.

“Only God knows whether I will fight him or not, but all these gentlemen here around me, my team, they are going to help me.”

Fury took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the quality of Usyk's latest triumph and in a later post laid down his demands.

He tweeted: “It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen. I would annihilate both of them on the same night."

On the prospect of coming out of retirement, he said: "I've just seen Joshua lose for a second time to Usyk - out of his depth. England has been relieved of its belts, yet again, but there is a solution that I can suggest.

"If you want those belts back, send in the Gypsy Barbarian of England! Come on! Send me in! I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of his belts, like I did the last Ukrainian dosser. But it's not going to be cheap.

"If you want the best, then you'll have to pay. It's going to be very expensive. So get your f***ing chequebook out and I'll relieve him of his belts!"