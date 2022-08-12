Fury, who still holds the WBC world heavyweight title, was expected to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua that takes place on Saturday week, but that prospect is back in doubt.

As recently as Tuesday, Fury insisted his most recent spell in retirement was over in order to set up a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora and he even claimed to have appointed Isaac Lowe as his trainer.

But that plan appears to have been abandoned following posts published on Twitter and Instagram.