The undefeated Ukrainian (20-0, 13 KOs) edged another thrilling contest at the King Abdullah Sports Centre Arena in Jeddah via a split decision, although many fans and pundits it was more clear-cut than the judges scorecards of 113-115, 115-113, 116-112 suggested.

Looking towards his next fight and a possible contest for the WBC belt, Usyk said via a translator: “I am sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I am convinced he wants to fight me.

“I want to fight him and if I am not fighting Tyson Fury, I am not fighting at all.

“Only God knows whether I will fight him or not, but all these gentlemen here around me, my team, they are going to help me.”