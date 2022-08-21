Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
boxing icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Anthony Joshua gives a speech about Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua gives a speech about Oleksandr Usyk

Watch Anthony Joshua throw belts out of ring and praise Oleksandr Usyk in bizarre post-fight speech in Saudi Arabia

By Sporting Life
00:44 · SAT August 21, 2022

Anthony Joshua spoiled Oleksandr Usyk's moment of victory when throwing throwing the world heavyweight title belts out of the ring before praising the Ukrainian in bizarre post-fight speech.

Joshua fell to an agonising split decision defeat to leave him facing an uncertain future in the heavyweight division he previously ruled.

Usyk edged a thrilling contest 113-115, 115-113, 116-112 at the King Abdullah Sports Centre Arena in Jeddah to complete a second successive over him and retain the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Joshua returned to the ring having initially thrown the belts out and took the microphone to address the crowd and praise Usyk.

“I am giving you my story,” the Briton said in his post-fight comments.

“I was going to jail. I got bailed and started training my arse off, because if I got sentenced then I would not have been able to fight.

“I could have done better, but it showed the hard work he must have put in to beat me. Please give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world.

“I’m not a 12-round fighter. I am a new breed of heavyweight, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston – they say ‘he doesn’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano,’ because I am 18 stone, I am heavy.

“It is hard work. This guy here is a phenomenal talent. We are going to cheer for him.”

DELETE CAPTION

Boxing: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....