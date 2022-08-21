Joshua returned to the ring having initially thrown the belts out and took the microphone to address the crowd and praise Usyk.

Usyk edged a thrilling contest 113-115, 115-113, 116-112 at the King Abdullah Sports Centre Arena in Jeddah to complete a second successive over him and retain the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Joshua fell to an agonising split decision defeat to leave him facing an uncertain future in the heavyweight division he previously ruled.

Anthony Joshua's speech about Oleksandr Usyk is quite something #UsykJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/Rh01hdGSjN

😲 The moment Anthony Joshua threw the belts out of the ring before confronting Oleksandr Usyk after defeat. #UsykJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/LOwDjzo2UR

Anthony Joshua throws two belts out of the ring as he loses temper after defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/PHDIe2FWGh

“I am giving you my story,” the Briton said in his post-fight comments.

“I was going to jail. I got bailed and started training my arse off, because if I got sentenced then I would not have been able to fight.

“I could have done better, but it showed the hard work he must have put in to beat me. Please give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world.

“I’m not a 12-round fighter. I am a new breed of heavyweight, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston – they say ‘he doesn’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano,’ because I am 18 stone, I am heavy.

“It is hard work. This guy here is a phenomenal talent. We are going to cheer for him.”