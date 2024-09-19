Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ to show his gladiatorial spirit in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley

Anthony Joshua wants to showcase his “gladiatorial spirit” in Saturday’s IBF world-title bout against Daniel Dubois.

Joshua took part in a public workout at Wembley Arena on Wednesday as he bids to become a three-time world champion. The Watford man looked in terrific shape ahead of his Wembley homecoming. Saturday will mark Joshua’s first Wembley bout since his 2018 stoppage victory over Alexander Povetkin. Speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua said: “I feel like I’m ready for my fight, the canvas is good, the size is good, I just need to get my wraps and my gloves on and I can fight today. ALSO READ: JOSHUA VS DUBOIS, THE BIG QUESTIONS

“There’s no emotions, I’m just here. I’m expecting more media, more talking, more training most importantly and walking into the ring showing 96,000 people my gladiatorial spirit.” Joshua was accompanied in the ring by members of his first amateur boxing club Finchley ABC. “It means everything, it’s what it’s about, opening doors for people like people did for me too,” Joshua said when asked about the importance of giving back to the next generation.

Joshua v Dubois: Big fight details and TV coverage Where: Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium Undercard Start time : 1815pm, Saturday Sept 15

: 1815pm, Saturday Sept 15 Main Event approx 2300 BST

approx 2300 BST TV channel and cost: Sky Sports Box Office (£19.95) and TNT Sports Box Office (£19.99)

“This is being on the big stage, they’re the boys and girls from my club, we’re a local town and so I thought I’d bring them down.” Dubois appeared heavier on fight week than he did in his previous victory over Croatian Filip Hrgovic. The 27-year-old, who was handed Oleksandr Usyk’s vacated IBF belt in the summer, will look to defend the title in what appears to be a heavy-hitting match-up in front of a sold-out crowd.

