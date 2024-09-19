Sporting Life
Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ to show his gladiatorial spirit in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley

By Sporting Life
10:10 · THU September 19, 2024

Anthony Joshua wants to showcase his “gladiatorial spirit” in Saturday’s IBF world-title bout against Daniel Dubois.

Joshua took part in a public workout at Wembley Arena on Wednesday as he bids to become a three-time world champion.

The Watford man looked in terrific shape ahead of his Wembley homecoming. Saturday will mark Joshua’s first Wembley bout since his 2018 stoppage victory over Alexander Povetkin.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua said: “I feel like I’m ready for my fight, the canvas is good, the size is good, I just need to get my wraps and my gloves on and I can fight today.

ALSO READ: JOSHUA VS DUBOIS, THE BIG QUESTIONS

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois
CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO READ THE FEATURE

“There’s no emotions, I’m just here. I’m expecting more media, more talking, more training most importantly and walking into the ring showing 96,000 people my gladiatorial spirit.”

Joshua was accompanied in the ring by members of his first amateur boxing club Finchley ABC.

“It means everything, it’s what it’s about, opening doors for people like people did for me too,” Joshua said when asked about the importance of giving back to the next generation.

Joshua v Dubois: Big fight details and TV coverage

  • Where: Wembley Stadium
  • Undercard Start time: 1815pm, Saturday Sept 15
  • Main Event approx 2300 BST
  • TV channel and cost: Sky Sports Box Office (£19.95) and TNT Sports Box Office (£19.99)

“This is being on the big stage, they’re the boys and girls from my club, we’re a local town and so I thought I’d bring them down.”

Dubois appeared heavier on fight week than he did in his previous victory over Croatian Filip Hrgovic.

The 27-year-old, who was handed Oleksandr Usyk’s vacated IBF belt in the summer, will look to defend the title in what appears to be a heavy-hitting match-up in front of a sold-out crowd.

Speaking after his workout, Dubois told Sky Sports: “It’s great, I’m ready to fight and I’m in a good place at the moment. This is all part of the pre-fight ritual, I’m going through the motions and just building up my energy for Saturday.

“I know I need to go to another level, my very best and I can’t wait for the challenge on Saturday. I’m ready to fight.”

Wednesday’s workouts gave a chance for the likes of Hamzah Sheeraz, Joshua Buatsi, Tyler Denny and Josh Kelly to showcase their ability to supporters ahead of this weekend’s fights.

Riyadh Season hosted a handful of small-rounded bouts following the public workouts.

Chris Kongo was among those victorious when he eased to a 59-55 win over Jacob Quinn.

When asked what it was like to be part of Joshua v Dubois, the London man said: “It’s history, how can I not say yes to an opportunity like this?

“I’m happy because this is what I do. I want a big fight next, I want a European, interim or world title shot.”

Joshua vs Dubois: Undercard

  • MAIN EVENT: Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois
    IBF heavyweight world title
  • Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis
  • Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson
    WBO 'interim' light-heavyweight belt
  • Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington
    IBF super-featherweight world title
  • Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz
  • Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

