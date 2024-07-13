Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets Sunday July 14

Andy Schooler previews Sunday’s Wimbledon men’s singles final and brings you his best bets for Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic.

Daily tennis betting tips: Wimbledon 1pt Novak Djokovic to win and both players to win a set at 2/1 (General) 2pts Carlos Alcaraz % of points won from first serve under 74.5 at 5/6 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic (1400 BST) How much you trust your gut in sports betting will clearly differ from punter to punter but there’s no doubt you always need to consider that initial verdict. And my view when I first saw the market for Sunday’s Wimbledon men’s final was that Djokovic looks good value. He was chalked up as the underdog and I’m not surprised to see that he’s been backed into 13/10 at time of writing. I had expected this to be around a 50-50 match with the layers given what I’ve seen this fortnight. Little over a month ago, most pundits weren’t even expecting Djokovic to play the tournament. Knee surgery during the French Open meant he’d surely focus on getting himself fit for his bid for that elusive Olympic gold medal, wouldn’t it? But the fact is that less than six weeks after going under the knife, the Serb is back in a Grand Slam final, bidding to win what would be an all-time record – for men and women – 25th major title.

He’s played arguably his best tennis of what has been an underwhelming season in SW19, losing only two sets and improving round by round. His last two matches have seen him dominate Holger Rune and Lorenzo Musetti and he comes into this contest having played for four hours fewer than his opponent. The big question – one which is difficult to answer – is how big is the step in class that Djokovic is facing for this final? Frankly, his draw has been favourable to say the least with arguably the toughest opponent, Alex de Minaur, removed from his path due to injury. Rune and Musetti are no mugs but neither has strong history on this surface. Alcaraz does and will surely offer much more. That said, I don’t think Alcaraz is playing as well now as he was 12 months ago when he famously toppled Djokovic in a classic five-set final. He’s lost sets in four of his six matches so far, being pushed to the limit by Frances Tiafoe and having had to come from behind to defeat both Tommy Paul and Daniil Medvedev. The good news is he’s managed to find solutions to the problems staring him in the face but he’ll know, deep down, that not being unable to maintain a consistently high level against a player as good as Djokovic isn’t likely to go well. Alcaraz managed a first-serve percentage of just 57% in his semi-final against Medvedev – that number will need to go up – while Djokovic should be much better at the net in this match, an area where Medvedev was found wanting. Medvedev won just 63% of the net points on Friday; in his semi-final against Musetti, Djokovic won 77% when his volleys were excellent. In short, I think Djokovic is capable of jumping that aforementioned gap and making this the competitive match most expect. There’s been little to split the pair in their previous meetings. Djokovic leads 3-2 following a straight-sets win at November’s ATP Finals, although that match is very much an outlier in their series, basically due to the fact it was played on a fast indoor court. Three of the four other contests have been settled in a final set, including here last summer and the rematch which followed in Cincinnati a few weeks later when Alcaraz lost from match point up.

