Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to team up in the mixed doubles

Andy Murray hopes he and Emma Raducanu will prove to be a dream partnership at Wimbledon.

The high-profile pair were given a wild card into the mixed doubles on Wednesday morning, with Murray keen to wring every last drop out of his final Wimbledon. Murray famously partnered Serena Williams in 2019, with the duo making it to the third round, and there will be just as much excitement around this pairing. The Scot revealed it had been several years in the making after they played against each other in a Battle of the Brits event in 2020. ALSO READ: OUR TRIBUTE TO ANDY MURRAY

Andy Murray with the Wimbledon trophy in 2013

“We’d spoken about it a few years ago during the Covid year, but obviously both of us ended up doing quite well in singles so it didn’t happen,” he said. “And then yesterday I was chatting to my team, they were discussing mixed and then last night I messaged her coach and just said, ‘Look, do you think this is something that maybe she’d be up for doing?’ He said it was worth asking. I asked her and she said yeah she’d be up for it. “It should be fun. I have played mixed doubles a few times when I was young and then the last time was with Serena. I really enjoyed it, it’s something we rarely get to do. “And to get a chance to do it with Emma, well it’s my last chance to do it, so it should be good.”

The point that really started Andy Murray's unforgettable Wimbledon erapic.twitter.com/NqulH2t1OE — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 2, 2024