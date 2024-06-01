Tennis betting tips Sunday June 2: French Open preview and best bets

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Carlos Alcaraz

It’s not been a great season to date for Auger-Aliassime but the Canadian’s form is certainly on the up.

With a bit of help from injury withdrawals, he made the final in Madrid recently and he’s only dropped one set en route to the last 16 in Paris.

What’s been notable during his recent run is the serve – FAA has not faced a break point in five of his last 11 matches and in two others he only dropped his delivery on one occasion.

That was a big reason behind his success at the back end of 2022 when he pocketed three ATP titles during the autumn indoor swing. There’s a chance – although only a small one – that this contest is played with the roof on.

That would be a boon to Auger-Aliassime, who will know full well that he’s beaten Alcaraz three times (twice indoors) to lead the head-to-head 3-2, with his serve going unbroken in all three. Admittedly, none of their previous matches has been played on clay.

While I’m not saying I expect FAA to land the upset here, I do feel he has tools to make things a little difficult.

Alcaraz was very much tested by Jesper de Jong in round two when he dropped a set and while he was better last time out against Sebastian Korda, the feeling remains that the Spaniard isn’t at his best level yet.

If Auger-Aliassime is prepared to take the risks, he has the power to compete in this contest.

While Alcaraz will test him more on serve these days, one good set on his own deal from FAA could be enough to take this past 32.5 games and that’s the angle I’m going to take.