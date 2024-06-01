Tennis betting tips Sunday June 2: French Open preview and best bets

Andy Schooler previews Sunday’s last-16 action at the French Open and believes title favourite Carlos Alcaraz will be tested.
1.5pts over 32.5 games in Felix Auger-Aliassime v Carlos Alcaraz at 4/5 (betway)
1pt Marketa Vondrousova to beat Olga Danilovic 2-0 at evens (Sky Bet, bet365)
It’s not been a great season to date for Auger-Aliassime but the Canadian’s form is certainly on the up.
With a bit of help from injury withdrawals, he made the final in Madrid recently and he’s only dropped one set en route to the last 16 in Paris.
What’s been notable during his recent run is the serve – FAA has not faced a break point in five of his last 11 matches and in two others he only dropped his delivery on one occasion.
That was a big reason behind his success at the back end of 2022 when he pocketed three ATP titles during the autumn indoor swing. There’s a chance – although only a small one – that this contest is played with the roof on.
That would be a boon to Auger-Aliassime, who will know full well that he’s beaten Alcaraz three times (twice indoors) to lead the head-to-head 3-2, with his serve going unbroken in all three. Admittedly, none of their previous matches has been played on clay.
While I’m not saying I expect FAA to land the upset here, I do feel he has tools to make things a little difficult.
Alcaraz was very much tested by Jesper de Jong in round two when he dropped a set and while he was better last time out against Sebastian Korda, the feeling remains that the Spaniard isn’t at his best level yet.
If Auger-Aliassime is prepared to take the risks, he has the power to compete in this contest.
While Alcaraz will test him more on serve these days, one good set on his own deal from FAA could be enough to take this past 32.5 games and that’s the angle I’m going to take.
It’s been a career-best Grand Slam week for Danilovic, who has come through final-set tie-breaks in each of the last two rounds, dismissing Danielle Collins and Donna Vekic.
She was in tears after the second of those matches and admitted afterwards that having to play twice in two days meant she hadn’t had time to take in her achievement of toppling seed Collins.
Having had a day between matches, her achievement will now have hit home and I suspect there will be a physical and mental toll coming into this contest.
Lots changes after a breakthrough like making the last 16 for the first time, notably added media attention, and it can often take a player out of their comfort zone, certainly one who is ranked outside the top 100 and has little experience of that.
Vondrousova will offer a different challenge, too – expect plenty of drop shots and slices as she attempts to get those weary Danilovic legs moving around the court.
The Wimbledon champion is going a little under the radar at Roland Garros, where she made the final in 2019, and she’s a player who often delivers at the big events.
She won the pair’s only previous meeting, has lost only one set so far this week, and can take this one in straight sets.
Posted at 1940 BST on 01/06/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.