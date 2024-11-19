Rafael Nadal retiring from tennis: Roger Federer pays tribute to his great rival, friend and fellow legend

Roger Federer has published a long letter paying tribute to great rival Rafael Nadal ahead of the Spaniard’s retirement, saying: “Your old friend is always cheering for you.”

Nadal is bidding goodbye to tennis at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga this week, with Spain beginning their campaign against the Netherlands later on Tuesday. Federer and Nadal’s rivalry defined one of the greatest eras in the sport, with the pair locking horns 40 times between 2004 and 2019.

🥲 A fitting tribute from Roger Federer as his great friend and fellow legend Rafael Nadal prepares to join him retirement this week. pic.twitter.com/AJtrIcsTzh — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) November 19, 2024

In the letter posted on social media, Federer wrote: “Vamos, @RafaelNadal! As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional. “Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me – a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. ALSO READ: DAVIS CUP PREVIEW

“You made me reimagine my game – even going so far as to change the size of my racket head, hoping for any edge. “And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more. OK, maybe not at first. After the 2004 Australian Open, I achieved the number-one ranking for the first time. I thought I was on top of the world. “And I was – until two months later, when you walked on the court in Miami in your red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and you beat me convincingly. “We were both at the start of our journey and it’s one we ended up taking together. Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens – historic! You made Spain proud… you made the whole tennis world proud.” ALSO READ: THE FEDERER v NADAL RIVALRY AND STATS

