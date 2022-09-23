Roger Federer's last match will be a doubles match with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup. We mark the occasion by looking back on the most iconic rivalry in tennis history.
The legendary duo won 42 Grand Slam titles between them during their careers, with Federer now finished on 20, and have treated the world to 40 battles since their first meeting way back in 2004 when a 17-year-old Nadal won in straight sets.
Many of the encounters that followed were classics, including arguably the greatest match ever in the 2008 Wimbledon final, while their last also came on Centre Court in the 2019 semi-finals as Federer beat him for the 16th time.
During the peak era of their combined dominance of the men's game, they won 21 of the 24 Grand Slams played between 2005 and 2010, featuring a run of 11 consecutive titles (2005 French Open to the 2007 US Open) that was fittingly ended by a certain Novak Djokovic when claiming his maiden crown at the 2008 Australian Open.
Here we look at the key statistics between the pair down the years, as well as some clips from some of their most famous moments.
Nadal v Federer: Five classic matches
- Miami, 2005, F (outdoor hard) - Federer 2-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-1
Their second ever meeting gave us more than a glimpse of what kind of thrillers they'd be serving up in future years as Federer came from two sets down - and 4-1 in the third - to claim the Masters title in Miami. Although Nadal had yet to get off the mark for Grand Slam titles, he'd won their first battle at this venue 12 months earlier as a 17-year-old so Federer knew full well about the Spaniard's potential and abilities. So often the front runner in his matches, Federer had to show tremendous fighting spirit when the game looked dead and buried before soaring towards the finish line. This remarkably remained the only match Nadal had lost from two sets up until his 2015 US Open defeat to Fabio Fognini.
- Rome, 2006, F (outdoor clay) - Nadal 6-7 7-6 6-4 2-6 7-6
Arguably the greatest claycourt battle between these two great rivals came in the Eternal City rather than Roland Garros, although Federer couldn't quite prevent Nadal running out winner once again. It lasted more than five hours - but it kept an enthralled crowd on the edge of their seats. Federer looked as though he had the momentum when he took control in the fourth set and then went a break up in the decider only for Nadal to keep running and never give in. At 5-6 and 15-40 down he saved two match points before claiming the resultant tie-break to claim his 53rd victory in a row on the clay. His streak would finally stop at 81.
- Wimbledon, 2008, F (outdoor grass) - Nadal 6-4 6-4 6-7 6-7 9-7
For many tennis fans the world over, this is the greatest tennis match of all time. The quality reached an astounding peak in the fourth-set tie-break as Federer fought back from two sets down to level the match, saving two championship points in the process. Rain interrupted the decider and gave everyone a chance to catch their breath but after the players returned, Federer would finally crack in the 15th game. Nadal duly served out, clinching victory after four hours and 48 minutes of sensational tennis at 9.15pm.
- Australian Open, 2009, F (outdoor hard) - Nadal 7-5 3-6 7-6 3-6 6-2
Another Grand Slam final between the pair went the full distance and and challenged the epic Wimbledon clash in terms of quality, as the high-bouncing hardcourt allowed both players to show off their full array of shotmaking artistry. However, having twice fought back from a set down, Federer looked weary in the decider as Nadal took control, pushing on to add another notch to his tally of wins over Federer and saw him confirmed as the new king of the court.
- Australian Open, 2017, F (outdoor hard) - Federer 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3
Four-and-a-half years had passed since his 17th title but he defied his six-month absence from the sport by stunning his arch rival Nadal in five captivating sets after three hours and 38 minutes inside Rod Laver Arena. Nadal twice came back from a set down, and then led by a break in the fifth, but Federer drew on all his powers of brilliance - in particular being very aggressive on his backhand - to win one of the most unpredictable finals in recent memory. The feat was made more remarkable by the fact Federer took the second half of 2016 off to recover from injury.
Overall head-to-head record (Nadal first)
Match-by-match results further down
- Overall: 24-16 (Finals: 14-10)
- Grand Slams: 10-4 (Finals: 6-3)
- Australian Open: 3-1 (Finals: 1-1)
- French Open: 6-0 (Finals: 4-0)
- Wimbledon: 1-3 (Finals: 1-2)
- US Open: 0-0
- On hardcourts: 9-11
- On grass: 1-3
- On clay: 14-2
Nadal v Federer: Full past results
- 2019: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor grass
Federer bt Nadal 7-6 (7/3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 (SF)
- 2019: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-3 6-2 (SF)
- 2019: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard
Federer walkover (SF)
- 2017: Shanghai (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard
Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-3 (Final)
- 2017: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard
Federer bt Nadal 6-3 6-4 (Final)
- 2017: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard
Federer bt Nadal 6-2 6-3 (Last 16)
- 2017: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard
Federer bt Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 (Final)
- 2015: Basel, Indoor Hard
Federer bt Nadal 6-3 5-7 6-3 (Final)
- 2014: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard
Nadal bt Federer 7-6(4) 6-3 6-3 (SF)
- 2013: London (ATP World Tour Finals), Indoor Hard
Nadal bt Federer 7-5 6-3 (SF)
- 2013: Cincinnati (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard
Nadal bt Federer 5-7 6-4 6-3 (QF)
- 2013: Rome (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 6-1 6-3 (Final)
- 2013: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard
Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-2 (QF)
- 2012: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard
Federer bt Nadal 6-3 6-4 (SF)
- 2012: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard
Nadal bt Federer 6-7(5) 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 (SF)
- 2011: London (ATP World Tour Finals), Indoor Hard
Federer beat Nadal 6-3 6-0 (RR)
- 2011: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 7-5 7-6(3) 5-7 6-1 (Final)
- 2011: Madrid (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 5-7 6-1 6-3 (SF)
- 2011: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard
Nadal bt Federer 6-3 6-2 (SF)
- 2010: London (ATP World Tour Finals), Indoor Hard
Federer bt Nadal 6-3 3-6 6-1 (Final)
- 2010: Madrid (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 6-4 7-6(5) (Final)
- 2009: Madrid (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay
Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-4 (Final)
- 2009: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard
Nadal bt Federer 7-5 3-6 7-6(3) 3-6 6-2 (Final)
- 2008: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor Grass
Nadal bt Federer: 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(8) 9-7 (Final)
- 2008: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 6-1 6-3 6-0 (Final)
- 2008: Hamburg (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 7-5 6-7(3) 6-3 (Final)
- 2008: Monte Carlo (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 7-5 7-5 (Final)
- 2007: China (Tennis Masters Cup), Indoor Hard
Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-1 (SF)
- 2007: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor Grass
Federer bt Nadal 7-6(7) 4-6 7-6(3) 2-6 6-2 (Final)
- 2007: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 (Final)
- 2007: Hamburg (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay
Federer bt Nadal 2-6 6-2 6-0 (Final)
- 2007: Monte Carlo (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-4 (Final)
- 2006: China (Tennis Masters Cup), Indoor Hard
Federer bt Nadal 6-4 7-5 (SF)
- 2006: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor Grass
Federer bt Nadal 6-0 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 6-3 (Final)
- 2006: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) (Final)
- 2006: Rome (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 6-7(0) 7-6(5) 6-4 2-6 7-6(5) (Final)
- 2006: Monte Carlo (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(5) (Final)
- 2006: Dubai, Outdoor Hard
Nadal bt Federer 2-6 6-4 6-4 (Final)
- 2005: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay
Nadal bt Federer 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-3 (SF)
- 2005: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard
Federer bt Nadal 2-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 6-1 (Final)
- 2004: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard
Nadal bt Federer 6-3 6-3 (Last 32)
Nadal v Federer: Random numbers
- 40 - The pair met 40 times. Nadal holds the upper hand with 24 wins to Federer's 16.
- 42 - Grand Slam titles between them. Nadal will be looking to add to his 22 over the coming seasons
- 105 - Matches won by Federer at Wimbledon, the first man to reach a century at a single Grand Slam event.
- 112 - Matches won by Nadal at the French Open, the second man to reach a century at a single Grand Slam event - and also the most ever achieved at one.
- 11 - Consecutive Grand Slam wins between them, from the 2005 French Open to the US Open in 2007.
- 9 - Number of games won by Nadal in the deciding set of the 2008 final, the last time they met at Wimbledon.
- 211 - Consecutive weeks sharing the top two spots in the world rankings, from July 2005 to August 2009.
- 17 - Nadal's age when they first played each other. The Spaniard beat the then world number one in straight sets, in Miami.
- 65 - Consecutive grass court victories for Federer, a record run ended by Nadal in the 2008 Wimbledon final.
Grand Slam title & finals breakdown
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
- Federer's six titles: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018
Runner-Up: 2009
- Nadal's two title: 2009 & 2022
Runner-Up: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019
FRENCH OPEN
- Federer's one title: 2009
Runner-Up: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011
- Nadal's 14 titles: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022
Runner-Up: N/A
WIMBLEDON
- Federer's eight titles: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017
Runner-Up: 2008, 2014, 2015, 2019
- Nadal's two titles: 2008, 2010
Runner-up: 2006, 2007, 2011
US OPEN
- Federer's five titles: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008
Runner-Up: 2009, 2015
- Nadal's four titles: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019
Runner-Up: 2011
Tale of the tape (Nadal first)
- 36 AGE 41
- 6ft 1in HEIGHT 6ft 1in
- Spanish NATIONALITY Swiss
- Left-handed PLAYS Right-handed
- 92/130 CAREER TITLES/FINALS 103/157
- $131,661,446 CAREER PRIZE MONEY $130,594,339
- 22/30 GRAND SLAM TITLES/FINALS 20/31
- 2/6 AUSTRALIAN OPEN TITLES/FINALS 6/7
- 14/14 FRENCH OPEN TITLES/FINALS 1/5
- 2/5 WIMBLEDON TITLES/FINALS: - 8/12
- 4/5 US OPEN TITLES/FINALS 5/7
- 313/42 GRAND SLAM ALL-TIME WIN/LOSS RECORD - 369/60
- 1066–214 CAREER WIN/LOSS MATCH RECORD1251–275
Roger Federer's career by numbers
- 20 – Grand Slam titles (third most)
- 31 – Grand Slam finals (second most)
- 369 – Grand Slam matches won (most ever)
- 429 - Grand Slam matches played (most ever)
- 8 – Wimbledon titles (most)
- 6 – Australian Open titles (second most behind Djokovic)
- 5 – US Open titles (joint most with Sampras and Connors)
- 1 – French Open title
- 5 – Federer has reached the final at every Grand Slam at least five times
- 3 – Federer reached the finals of all the Grand Slams in three different seasons (a record)
- 103 – career titles, second in the Open era behind Jimmy Connors
- 6 – titles won at the ATP Finals (most ever)
- 310 – weeks spent at world number one (second behind Djokovic)
- 237 - weeks consecutively as world number one (most ever)
- 10 - consecutive men's Grand Slam finals (2005–2007), an all-time record
- 23 – consecutive appearances in Grand Slam semi-finals from 2004 to 2010, an all-time record
- 36 – consecutive appearances in Grand Slam quarter-finals
- 65 – consecutive Grand Slam appearances from the Australian Open in 2000 to the French Open in 2016
- 1,251 – career matches won out of 1,526
- 22 – consecutive appearances at Wimbledon
- 36 – at 36 years and 320 days, Federer was the oldest world number one in ATP history
- 12 – titles won in 2006, his most successful season
- 92 – matches won from 97 played in 2006
- 65 – consecutive matches won on grass from 2003 to 2008
- 2 – Olympic medals; gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka in 2008 and silver in singles in 2012
- 130,594,339 – career prize money (US dollars)
- 550million – estimated net worth (USD)