Roger Federer's last match will be a doubles match with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup. We mark the occasion by looking back on the most iconic rivalry in tennis history.

Laver Cup: Betting tips and profiles The legendary duo won 42 Grand Slam titles between them during their careers, with Federer now finished on 20, and have treated the world to 40 battles since their first meeting way back in 2004 when a 17-year-old Nadal won in straight sets. Many of the encounters that followed were classics, including arguably the greatest match ever in the 2008 Wimbledon final, while their last also came on Centre Court in the 2019 semi-finals as Federer beat him for the 16th time. During the peak era of their combined dominance of the men's game, they won 21 of the 24 Grand Slams played between 2005 and 2010, featuring a run of 11 consecutive titles (2005 French Open to the 2007 US Open) that was fittingly ended by a certain Novak Djokovic when claiming his maiden crown at the 2008 Australian Open. Here we look at the key statistics between the pair down the years, as well as some clips from some of their most famous moments.

🎾 Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hit 149 winners between them in their epic 2008 Wimbledon final.



👌 And the best two happened in consecutive points of an epic fourth set tiebreak...pic.twitter.com/XLpvVMWC5A — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 29, 2020

This spectacular winner from Roger Federer in his last ever meeting with Rafael Nadal in 2019 has to be up there with one of his best.



Happy retirement to the GOAT.pic.twitter.com/ay7ANfPrGR — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) September 15, 2022

Nadal v Federer: Five classic matches Miami, 2005, F (outdoor hard) - Federer 2-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-1 Their second ever meeting gave us more than a glimpse of what kind of thrillers they'd be serving up in future years as Federer came from two sets down - and 4-1 in the third - to claim the Masters title in Miami. Although Nadal had yet to get off the mark for Grand Slam titles, he'd won their first battle at this venue 12 months earlier as a 17-year-old so Federer knew full well about the Spaniard's potential and abilities. So often the front runner in his matches, Federer had to show tremendous fighting spirit when the game looked dead and buried before soaring towards the finish line. This remarkably remained the only match Nadal had lost from two sets up until his 2015 US Open defeat to Fabio Fognini.

FEDERER V NADAL | 2005 MIAMI OPEN FINAL | ATP

Rome, 2006, F (outdoor clay) - Nadal 6-7 7-6 6-4 2-6 7-6 Arguably the greatest claycourt battle between these two great rivals came in the Eternal City rather than Roland Garros, although Federer couldn't quite prevent Nadal running out winner once again. It lasted more than five hours - but it kept an enthralled crowd on the edge of their seats. Federer looked as though he had the momentum when he took control in the fourth set and then went a break up in the decider only for Nadal to keep running and never give in. At 5-6 and 15-40 down he saved two match points before claiming the resultant tie-break to claim his 53rd victory in a row on the clay. His streak would finally stop at 81.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Rome 2006 Final: EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS

Wimbledon, 2008, F (outdoor grass) - Nadal 6-4 6-4 6-7 6-7 9-7 For many tennis fans the world over, this is the greatest tennis match of all time. The quality reached an astounding peak in the fourth-set tie-break as Federer fought back from two sets down to level the match, saving two championship points in the process. Rain interrupted the decider and gave everyone a chance to catch their breath but after the players returned, Federer would finally crack in the 15th game. Nadal duly served out, clinching victory after four hours and 48 minutes of sensational tennis at 9.15pm.

Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal: Wimbledon Final 2008 (Extended Highlights)

Australian Open, 2009, F (outdoor hard) - Nadal 7-5 3-6 7-6 3-6 6-2 Another Grand Slam final between the pair went the full distance and and challenged the epic Wimbledon clash in terms of quality, as the high-bouncing hardcourt allowed both players to show off their full array of shotmaking artistry. However, having twice fought back from a set down, Federer looked weary in the decider as Nadal took control, pushing on to add another notch to his tally of wins over Federer and saw him confirmed as the new king of the court.

Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer - Australian Open 2009 Final | AO Classics

Australian Open, 2017, F (outdoor hard) - Federer 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 Four-and-a-half years had passed since his 17th title but he defied his six-month absence from the sport by stunning his arch rival Nadal in five captivating sets after three hours and 38 minutes inside Rod Laver Arena. Nadal twice came back from a set down, and then led by a break in the fifth, but Federer drew on all his powers of brilliance - in particular being very aggressive on his backhand - to win one of the most unpredictable finals in recent memory. The feat was made more remarkable by the fact Federer took the second half of 2016 off to recover from injury.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal - Australian Open 2017 Final | AO Classics

Overall head-to-head record (Nadal first) Match-by-match results further down Overall : 24-16 (Finals: 14-10)

: 24-16 (Finals: 14-10) Grand Slams : 10-4 (Finals: 6-3)

: 10-4 (Finals: 6-3) Australian Open : 3-1 (Finals: 1-1)

: 3-1 (Finals: 1-1) French Open : 6-0 (Finals: 4-0)

: 6-0 (Finals: 4-0) Wimbledon : 1-3 (Finals: 1-2)

: 1-3 (Finals: 1-2) US Open : 0-0

: 0-0 On hardcourts : 9-11

: 9-11 On grass : 1-3

: 1-3 On clay: 14-2

Nadal v Federer: Full past results 2019: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor grass

Federer bt Nadal 7-6 (7/3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 (SF)

Federer bt Nadal 7-6 (7/3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 (SF) 2019: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-3 6-2 (SF)

One of the most iconic rivalries in world sport.



Reliving the best point from EVERY Federer vs Nadal ATP match 😻@rogerfederer @rafaelnadal #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/YlgcTLiFwY — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 22, 2022

2019: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer walkover (SF)

Federer walkover (SF) 2017: Shanghai (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-3 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-3 (Final) 2017: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 6-4 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 6-4 (Final) 2017: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-2 6-3 (Last 16)

Federer bt Nadal 6-2 6-3 (Last 16) 2017: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 (Final)

Think back to January 2017.#Federer had not won a Grand Slam for almost five years and had spent six months out injured.



How on earth did he win the Australian Open?



The final was a classic...pic.twitter.com/18Z1I1OskB — Andy Schooler (@SchoolerSport) September 15, 2022

2015: Basel, Indoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 5-7 6-3 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 5-7 6-3 (Final) 2014: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 7-6(4) 6-3 6-3 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 7-6(4) 6-3 6-3 (SF) 2013: London (ATP World Tour Finals), Indoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 6-3 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 6-3 (SF) 2013: Cincinnati (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 5-7 6-4 6-3 (QF)

Nadal bt Federer 5-7 6-4 6-3 (QF) 2013: Rome (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-1 6-3 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-1 6-3 (Final) 2013: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-2 (QF)

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-2 (QF) 2012: Indian Wells (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 6-4 (SF)

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 6-4 (SF) 2012: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 6-7(5) 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 6-7(5) 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 (SF) 2011: London (ATP World Tour Finals), Indoor Hard

Federer beat Nadal 6-3 6-0 (RR)

Federer beat Nadal 6-3 6-0 (RR) 2011: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 7-6(3) 5-7 6-1 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 7-6(3) 5-7 6-1 (Final) 2011: Madrid (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 5-7 6-1 6-3 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 5-7 6-1 6-3 (SF) 2011: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 6-2 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 6-2 (SF) 2010: London (ATP World Tour Finals), Indoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 3-6 6-1 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-3 3-6 6-1 (Final) 2010: Madrid (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 7-6(5) (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 7-6(5) (Final) 2009: Madrid (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-4 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-4 (Final) 2009: Australian Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 3-6 7-6(3) 3-6 6-2 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 3-6 7-6(3) 3-6 6-2 (Final) 2008: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor Grass

Nadal bt Federer: 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(8) 9-7 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer: 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(8) 9-7 (Final) 2008: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-1 6-3 6-0 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-1 6-3 6-0 (Final) 2008: Hamburg (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 6-7(3) 6-3 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 6-7(3) 6-3 (Final) 2008: Monte Carlo (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 7-5 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 7-5 7-5 (Final) 2007: China (Tennis Masters Cup), Indoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-1 (SF)

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 6-1 (SF) 2007: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor Grass

Federer bt Nadal 7-6(7) 4-6 7-6(3) 2-6 6-2 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 7-6(7) 4-6 7-6(3) 2-6 6-2 (Final) 2007: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 (Final) 2007: Hamburg (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay

Federer bt Nadal 2-6 6-2 6-0 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 2-6 6-2 6-0 (Final) 2007: Monte Carlo (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-4 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-4 6-4 (Final) 2006: China (Tennis Masters Cup), Indoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 7-5 (SF)

Federer bt Nadal 6-4 7-5 (SF) 2006: Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Outdoor Grass

Federer bt Nadal 6-0 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 6-3 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 6-0 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 6-3 (Final) 2006: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) (Final) 2006: Rome (Masters 1000), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-7(0) 7-6(5) 6-4 2-6 7-6(5) (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-7(0) 7-6(5) 6-4 2-6 7-6(5) (Final) 2006: Monte Carlo (ATP Masters Series), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(5) (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(5) (Final) 2006: Dubai, Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 2-6 6-4 6-4 (Final)

Nadal bt Federer 2-6 6-4 6-4 (Final) 2005: French Open (Grand Slam), Outdoor Clay

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-3 (SF)

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-3 (SF) 2005: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Federer bt Nadal 2-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 6-1 (Final)

Federer bt Nadal 2-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 6-1 (Final) 2004: Miami (Masters 1000), Outdoor Hard

Nadal bt Federer 6-3 6-3 (Last 32)

Nadal v Federer: Random numbers 40 - The pair met 40 times. Nadal holds the upper hand with 24 wins to Federer's 16.

- The pair met 40 times. Nadal holds the upper hand with 24 wins to Federer's 16. 42 - Grand Slam titles between them. Nadal will be looking to add to his 22 over the coming seasons

- Grand Slam titles between them. Nadal will be looking to add to his 22 over the coming seasons 105 - Matches won by Federer at Wimbledon, the first man to reach a century at a single Grand Slam event.

- Matches won by Federer at Wimbledon, the first man to reach a century at a single Grand Slam event. 112 - Matches won by Nadal at the French Open, the second man to reach a century at a single Grand Slam event - and also the most ever achieved at one.

- Matches won by Nadal at the French Open, the second man to reach a century at a single Grand Slam event - and also the most ever achieved at one. 11 - Consecutive Grand Slam wins between them, from the 2005 French Open to the US Open in 2007.

- Consecutive Grand Slam wins between them, from the 2005 French Open to the US Open in 2007. 9 - Number of games won by Nadal in the deciding set of the 2008 final, the last time they met at Wimbledon.

- Number of games won by Nadal in the deciding set of the 2008 final, the last time they met at Wimbledon. 211 - Consecutive weeks sharing the top two spots in the world rankings, from July 2005 to August 2009.

- Consecutive weeks sharing the top two spots in the world rankings, from July 2005 to August 2009. 17 - Nadal's age when they first played each other. The Spaniard beat the then world number one in straight sets, in Miami.

- Nadal's age when they first played each other. The Spaniard beat the then world number one in straight sets, in Miami. 65 - Consecutive grass court victories for Federer, a record run ended by Nadal in the 2008 Wimbledon final.

Grand Slam title & finals breakdown AUSTRALIAN OPEN Federer's six titles: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018

Runner-Up: 2009

Runner-Up: 2009 Nadal's two title: 2009 & 2022

Runner-Up: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019

🏆Roger Federer, the gift that keeps giving for 15 years!



🇬🇧 2003

🇦🇺 2004

🇬🇧 2004

🇺🇸 2004

🇬🇧 2005

🇺🇸 2005

🇦🇺 2006

🇬🇧 2006

🇺🇸 2006

🇦🇺 2007

🇬🇧 2007

🇺🇸 2007

🇺🇸 2008

🇫🇷 2009

🇬🇧 2009

🇦🇺 2010

🇬🇧 2012

🇦🇺 2017

🇬🇧 2017

🇦🇺 2018#Federer20 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/AVauF694eO — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 28, 2018

FRENCH OPEN Federer's one title: 2009

Runner-Up: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011

Runner-Up: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011 Nadal's 14 titles: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022

Runner-Up: N/A

WIMBLEDON Federer's eight titles: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017

Runner-Up: 2008, 2014, 2015, 2019

Runner-Up: 2008, 2014, 2015, 2019 Nadal's two titles: 2008, 2010

Runner-up: 2006, 2007, 2011

2003 🏆

2004 🏆

2005 🏆

2006 🏆

2007 🏆

2009 🏆

2012 🏆

2017 🏆



The moment @rogerfederer won #Wimbledon title No.8 pic.twitter.com/rMzNNA6M0K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

US OPEN Federer's five titles: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

Runner-Up: 2009, 2015

Runner-Up: 2009, 2015 Nadal's four titles: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019

Runner-Up: 2011

Roger Federer vs Andy Murray Full Match | 2008 US Open Final

Tale of the tape (Nadal first) 36 AGE 41

41 6ft 1in HEIGHT 6ft 1in

6ft 1in Spanish NATIONALITY Swiss

Swiss Left-handed PLAYS Right-handed

Right-handed 92/130 CAREER TITLES/FINALS 103/157

103/157 $131,661,446 CAREER PRIZE MONEY $130,594,339

$130,594,339 22/30 GRAND SLAM TITLES/FINALS 20/31

20/31 2/6 AUSTRALIAN OPEN TITLES/FINALS 6/7

6/7 14/14 FRENCH OPEN TITLES/FINALS 1/5

1/5 2/5 WIMBLEDON TITLES/FINALS : - 8/12

: - 8/12 4/5 US OPEN TITLES/FINALS 5/7

5/7 313/42 GRAND SLAM ALL-TIME WIN/LOSS RECORD - 369/60

- 369/60 1066–214 CAREER WIN/LOSS MATCH RECORD1251–275