Daily Australian Open tennis match betting tips: Wednesday January 21

Tennis betting tips: Australian Open matches
1.5pts tie-break in Kamil Majchrzak v Fabian Marozsan at 7/10 (BetMGM, VirginBet)
1pt Maria Sakkari (+5.5) to beat Mirra Andreeva on the game handicap at evens (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
Kamil Majchrzak v Fabian Marozsan
Marozsan delivered this column a winner in round one as he dismissed Arthur Rinderknech comfortably.
That followed on from a semi-final run in Auckland.
Having not faced a break point in that opener, he’s clearly playing well, although I wouldn’t rule out Majchrzak at 7/5.
The Pole was a quarter-finalist in Brisbane where he took a set off eventual champion Daniil Medvedev and he’s shown over the years that he’s very capable when conditions are faster than average.
I was tempted to get with Majchrzak in what will be the pair’s first meeting, but I think the best bet here is backing a tie-break.
Marozsan’s serve was in great working order the other day when he played a breaker against Rinderknech.
Majchrzak has a propensity to play breakers and eight of his last nine matches – a run going back to the end of last season – have now featured at least one.
We can get 7/10 about another here which looks wroth a play, while over 1.5 tie-breaks is on offer at 7/2 – that’s landed in five of Majchrzak’s last nine, including against Jacob Fearnley in round one.
Maria Sakkari v Mirra Andreeva
I felt Sakkari played pretty well at the recent United Cup team event where she beat both Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu and I’m keen on her keeping this competitive.
Andreeva has been in good form herself, winning at a canter last week in Adelaide, but she did lose a set in her opening match in Melbourne to Donna Vekic.
Like Vekic, Sakkari is a player who has been ranked higher in days gone by and she certainly has a top level capable of living with Andreeva.
The Greek is 7/5 to follow in Vekic’s shoes by taking a set off the eighth seed, while in the game-handicap market she gets a 5.5 start.
While wary of Andreeva running away with a set as she did in the decider against Vekic, I’m going to opt for the latter on a day when nothing is really leaping off the coupon.
Posted at 12:00 GMT on 20/01/26
