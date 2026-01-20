Daily Australian Open tennis match betting tips: Wednesday January 21

1pt Maria Sakkari (+5.5) to beat Mirra Andreeva on the game handicap at evens (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)

Kamil Majchrzak v Fabian Marozsan

Marozsan delivered this column a winner in round one as he dismissed Arthur Rinderknech comfortably.

That followed on from a semi-final run in Auckland.

Having not faced a break point in that opener, he’s clearly playing well, although I wouldn’t rule out Majchrzak at 7/5.

The Pole was a quarter-finalist in Brisbane where he took a set off eventual champion Daniil Medvedev and he’s shown over the years that he’s very capable when conditions are faster than average.

I was tempted to get with Majchrzak in what will be the pair’s first meeting, but I think the best bet here is backing a tie-break.

Marozsan’s serve was in great working order the other day when he played a breaker against Rinderknech.

Majchrzak has a propensity to play breakers and eight of his last nine matches – a run going back to the end of last season – have now featured at least one.

We can get 7/10 about another here which looks wroth a play, while over 1.5 tie-breaks is on offer at 7/2 – that’s landed in five of Majchrzak’s last nine, including against Jacob Fearnley in round one.