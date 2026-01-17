Daily Australian Open tennis match betting tips: Monday January 19

Andy Schooler made a decent profit on his match bets at last year’s Australian Open. Here are his picks for the second day of the 2026 tournament.

Fabian Marozsan v Arthur Rinderknech Marozsan impressed in Auckland last week where he beat Casper Ruud and Gael Monfils en route to the semi-finals in which he took a set off eventual champion Jakub Mensik. 2026 hasn’t started so well for Rinderknech, who went 1-1 at the United Cup, losing to Stan Wawrinka as France made an early exit. Worryingly for him, he has a poor record at Melbourne Park, losing in the first round in each of the last three years. In contrast, Marozsan has posted some notable wins at this venue, taking down seeds Frances Tiafoe and Francisco Cerundolo. His forehand can be a real weapon and in what the layers have as a 50-50 match, he’s capable of completing a hat-trick by eliminating the 24th seed.