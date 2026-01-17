Daily Australian Open tennis match betting tips: Monday January 19

Andy Schooler made a decent profit on his match bets at last year’s Australian Open. Here are his picks for the second day of the 2026 tournament.
Tennis betting tips: Australian Open matches
1pt Fabian Marozsan to beat Arthur Rinderknech at 10/11 (General)
0.5pt Nuno Borges to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime at 14/5 (General)
Fabian Marozsan v Arthur Rinderknech
Marozsan impressed in Auckland last week where he beat Casper Ruud and Gael Monfils en route to the semi-finals in which he took a set off eventual champion Jakub Mensik.
2026 hasn’t started so well for Rinderknech, who went 1-1 at the United Cup, losing to Stan Wawrinka as France made an early exit.
Worryingly for him, he has a poor record at Melbourne Park, losing in the first round in each of the last three years.
In contrast, Marozsan has posted some notable wins at this venue, taking down seeds Frances Tiafoe and Francisco Cerundolo. His forehand can be a real weapon and in what the layers have as a 50-50 match, he’s capable of completing a hat-trick by eliminating the 24th seed.
Nuno Borges v Felix Auger-Aliassime
Auger-Aliassime’s Grand Slam record is a topic which has made these pages before.
However, to bring you up to date, he’s now played in the main draw of a major on 26 occasions. Twelve of those appearances have brought a first-round defeat. It’s probably an issue which gives itself momentum – Auger-Aliassime will know all about it, the seed sown in his head.
Admittedly, FAA did play some of the best tennis of his career during the second half of last season but it hasn’t bee a great start to 2026 with Zizou Bergs beating him fairly easily at the recent United Cup event.
Borges, a quarter-finalist in Hong Kong already this year, is a wily operator, capable of making opponents play plenty of balls, and he certainly caused FAA problems in their only previous meeting. That came in Dubai last season when the Canadian edged home 7-5 in the final set.
I can’ t say I’m totally convinced but at odds of 14/5, I think the Portuguese is worth a small play.
Posted at 13:15 GMT on 17/01/26
