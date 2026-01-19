Daily Australian Open tennis match betting tips: Tuesday January 20

Our tennis man Andy Schooler has landed three winners from four bets so far at the Australian Open. Here are his picks for day three.
Tennis betting tips: Australian Open matches
1pt Ethan Quinn to beat Tallon Griekspoor at 13/10 (bet365, William Hill, 888sport)
1pt Zizou Bergs to beat Hubert Hurkacz at 2/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
0.5pt Raphael Collignon to beat Lorenzo Musetti at 10/3 (General)
Ethan Quinn v Tallon Griekspoor
Griekspoor looks a very shaky favourite to me here.
The Dutchman has started 2026 poorly, losing all three of his matches so far in straight sets. He’s now won just three of his last 16 completed matches.
You have to wonder if he’s still struggling with the back problem which he was battling towards the end of last season. For a player who is pretty reliant on his serve, that’s not a great injury to deal with.
Quinn probably doesn’t have the greatest credentials to take advantage but he’s no mug, pretty solid, and beat top-50 players Miomir Kecmanovic and Alex Michelsen on hardcourts in the second half of 2025.
At the price, I’m prepared to side with the underdog.
Hubert Hurkacz v Zizou Bergs
Bergs has been in good form at the start of the new season.
He was part of the Belgian team which reached the semi-finals of the United Cup – yes, I’m still not over them losing a final-set doubles tie-break after I backed them at 66/1 – where he beat top-10 star Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jakub Mensik, who has since won the title in Auckland.
Hurkacz also racked up the wins in that event, helping Poland to the title and going 4-1 in what was his first tournament for six months following injury.
Alex Zverev and Taylor Fritz were among his victims, although it is maybe worth noting the former’s mid-match rant that Hurkacz could “barely walk” and was only winning due to his serving prowess.
Now, frustration was undoubtedly behind those comments but one also suspects that if Bergs can get Hurkacz running here, he’ll have a good chance in the best-of-five format.
Hurkacz hasn’t played a match longer than three sets since Wimbledon 2024 – the contest which saw him pick up his initial knee injury.
And 100% fit or not, the Pole has a poor Slam record for a player who has done so much in the game – only twice has he gone beyond the last 16 of a major. Perhaps more pertinently, he’s only been past round two in Melbourne twice in seven visits.
I think if Bergs takes this long, he’ll likely win and he’s in the form to do just that.
Lorenzo Musetti v Raphael Collignon
I’ve been following Collignon’s ascent over the past six months with interest and he’s delivered me a few winners.
The Belgian was another near-miss for this column when he lost in the Brussels semi-finals as a 66/1 shot last October.
But he beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina that week, adding him to fellow top-20 scalps Casper Ruud and Alex de Minaur (in Davis Cup here in Australia), to show how dangerous an opponent he has become for some of the top guys on tour.
Sadly, he seemed to have a bit of a foot issue last week in Adelaide but Musetti is also struggling for fitness right now, which is why I’m still prepared to have a small play on the upset here.
The Italian withdrew from an exhibition match in Kooyong citing a hip problem and before that had dealt with an arm issue during his final defeat in Hong Kong in the opening week of the season.
Musetti is another who has looked flaky when dragged into a long battle in the past and given his current ailments, you wonder whether he’d be able to survive if dragged into the trenches here.
Posted at 10:20 GMT on 19/01/26
