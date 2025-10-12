Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour preview and best bets for Almaty, Brussels and Stockholm

Almaty Open

Almaty, Kazakhstan (indoor hard)

Having seen Daniil Medvedev’s name at the top of the market for this tournament, it feels like I’m being trolled.

Last week’s 40/1 each-way pick in Shanghai looked a potential season-saver for this column when he led his semi-final by a set.

At that stage, he must have been around 1/8 to reach the final and, with a qualifier having already reached the final, probably odds-on for the title.

Hopefully someone out there traded out for a profit. Sadly, the P/L record on this site has no such option.

Still, looking back at that preview, I felt it got a lot right.

Medvedev clearly outperformed his odds and showed that he is getting back towards the level that took him to the world number one spot.

He could well win this week and, given how he played during the Asian swing, certainly deserves favouritism.

But do I have any desire to back him at 9/4? The answer is no.

There could be a hangover from a massive missed opportunity, while the Russian must deal with a considerable change in conditions – Almaty is more than 700m above sea level so there’s plenty of altitude in play, making the balls fizz through the air that bit faster.

Such conditions could well suit Medvedev, who is a player who has been very vocal about slow courts in the past. However, for me, the price is just too short.

As long-term readers will know, my modus operandi has been to seek value and, more often than not, back those with potential at chunky prices.

Last year’s runner-up Gabriel Diallo is one who should enjoy the faster conditions here, although he is the third favourite, while Nicolas Jarry has a good record at altitude, although all of his success has come on clay, while he’s also out of form having not won a match since Wimbledon.

For those happy to oppose Medvedev, the man I’m looking at is HAMAD MEDJEDOVIC.

The big-serving Serb has played well indoors this year.

He made the final in Marseille when backed at 40/1 in this column back in February. That followed on from a Challenger Tour title in Oeiras, while he upset Holger Rune on indoor hard in the Davis Cup.

Frankly, I’m surprised he’s available at 50/1.

One reason for that is the fact he retired from his last match in Shanghai with foot blisters, although that was now almost two weeks ago, while the hot and humid conditions exacerbated any such problems there.

Another is that he faces seed Brandon Nakashima first up. However, Medjedovic won their only previous match which happened to come on indoor hard in Belgrade around this time last year.

It’s a match which seems likely to be decided by a handful of points – maybe two tie-breaks – given that serve is each man’s strength and return a weak spot for both.

Looking further ahead, Medvedev was one of Medjedovic’s victims en route to that Marseille final earlier this year. Essentially, if he’s fully fit, the Serb has the potential to make his odds look big indeed.

Up in the top half, one led by Karen Khachanov, I’m also keen to go with a bigger price.

Khachanov has now lost four of his last five matches, the most recent to local wild card Juncheng Shang in Shanghai.

Yes, he won this title 12 months ago but he looks worth taking on.

I considered his potential first opponent, Jan-Lennard Struff (33s). He’s shown ability at altitude before, going deep in tournaments such as Madrid, Munich and Gstaad. However, like Jarry, that success has come on clay.

Arthur Cazaux (22s) is in good form – he won a Challenger Tour title on outdoor hard in China on Sunday.

However, that is also a potential problem as he now faces a dash to Almaty from Jinan in eastern China, not an easy one to do according to a quick Google search. Even if he gets a Wednesday start, that’s a tough schedule.

Alex Michelsen (22s) was another I looked at. He played well indoors at the end of 2024 but the fact is he’s not won a match since Cincinnati - I need more to go on than that.

Instead, I’m prepared to take a chance on ALEKSANDAR VUKIC at a whopping 66/1.

When writing about Medvedev last week, I mentioned how betting is about “spotting the potential before it is delivered” and with that phrase in mind, Vukic fits the bill.

This is a player who has struggled for much of 2025 often losing tight matches. However, the past few weeks have seen him beginning to notch a few wins, notably in Tokyo where he made the quarter-finals before losing to world number 12 Casper Ruud.

Vukic served 54 aces in five matches that week and his first serve has often been a key component for him to succeed.

I’d envisage the Australian having some joy on that shot in these altitude-fuelled conditions.

That was certainly the case 12 months ago when Vukic reached the last four at this venue, beating seed Adrian Mannarino and Frances Tiafoe before losing to eventual champ Khachanov.

Vukic opens against a qualifier before facing either Michelsen or local wild card Beibit Zhukayev. Luciano Darderi, essentially a claycourter, could lie in wait in the last eight.

That looks a pretty good draw for a player with weapons to cause some damage. Back him to small stakes.