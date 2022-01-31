But Rafael's night got even better when he witnessed the Rocket, who has hit a record 15 professional 147 breaks during his illustrious career, compile a stunning maximum in front of his very eyes.

O'Sullivan's feat wasn't quite as quick as his world record effort of five minutes and 20 seconds back in 1997 but it was pretty fast at under seven minutes and earned rapturous applause from those in attendance.

Rafael may not have potted any balls but he did at least manage a couple of 'safety' shots before the Rocket gave him a show to remember.