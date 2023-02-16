Shaun Murphy complied a 147 maximum break in his 4-1 victory over Daniel Wells at the Welsh Open, in the process booking his place in the quarter-finals.
Murphy has produced some of his best snooker of the season this week, passing 600 career centuries in the process, and his seventh professional maximum capped another impressive display.
The 2020 champion had already eased into a 2-0 lead thanks to breaks of 66 and a total clearance of 145, before achieving snooker perfection in the very next frame.
A tricky cut to middle on the final pink ensured there were some late nerves, but Murphy confidently floated in the pot and made no mistake on the black.
To his credit, Wells took the fourth frame with a run of 89, but Murphy wasn't for stopping and a break of 78 set up a last-eight meeting with Yuan Sijun who claimed the notable scalp of Jack Lisowski by winning 4-1.
Elsewhere, this year's Scottish Open finalist Joe O'Connor whitewashed Robbie Williams 4-0 to continue his good form.