Murphy has produced some of his best snooker of the season this week, passing 600 career centuries in the process, and his seventh professional maximum capped another impressive display.

The 2020 champion had already eased into a 2-0 lead thanks to breaks of 66 and a total clearance of 145, before achieving snooker perfection in the very next frame.

A tricky cut to middle on the final pink ensured there were some late nerves, but Murphy confidently floated in the pot and made no mistake on the black.