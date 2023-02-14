Ronnie O'Sullivan endured a nightmare with his cue tip - and also fell victim to the three-miss rule - during his second-round victory over Ross Muir at the BetVictor Welsh Open.

The Rocket made a flying start to the contest at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, where he needs to reach the final to qualify for the lucrative Players Championship in Wolverhampton, by making his 1,195th career century but when potting the final pink, his tip flew off. Having left the arena momentarily to repair the issue, he suffered the same fate in the second frame and this time it proved costly as Muir went on to level the scores at one apiece with a break of 50.

His Scottish opponent, who has never gone beyond the fourth round of any event on the tour since turning pro back in 2013, then compiled a run of 68 on his way to moving 2-1 up but O'Sullivan restored parity without any cue problems in the next thanks to a break of 58. The seven-time world champion continued to find his rhythm in the next with a run of 78 to get his nose in front but there was drama in the sixth frame when he violated the three-miss rule with a hit and hope escape attempt that went badly wrong. However, he regained his cool during the deciding frame to earn his place in the next round.