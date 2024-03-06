Despite starting the match at almost 0150 GMT due to a late finish in Mark Allen's thrilling 4-3 triumph over Mark Selby, the Rocket rattled in breaks of 135, 129 and 102 to lead 3-0 and almost made it four centuries only to break down on 82 in the fourth.

Higgins only managed four points in the entire match and they came courtesy of a foul at the start of the third.

O'Sullivan will next play Judd Trump, who edged out Shaun Murphy 4-3, in Wednesday afternoon's semi-finals.

Murphy led 2-0 thanks to breaks of 126 and 121 before Trump battled back to win four of the next five frames to keep alive his hopes of winning the £250,000 top prize.

Allen also came through an incredible deciding frame to edge out Selby, who led by 45 points with two reds remaining.

It eventually came down to the pink and black which the Northern Irishman potted spectacularly to set up a semi-final with Luca Brecel.