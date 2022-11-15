Just how the rest of the UK Championship pans out for him may depend on whether victory here sparks him into that sort of form, or reflects a player still searching for his best.

The past eight months has been a barren spell for Trump as his last title came at the Turkish Masters in March, though he was runner-up to Ronnie O’Sullivan at the recent Cazoo Champion of Champions where he made a 147 in the final.

Trump was far from his best in York and made several unforced errors, but at the crucial moment he took his chance to book a last 16 meeting with Shaun Murphy or David Gilbert.

“It was a battle out there,” said 2019 world champion Trump. “The conditions were tough so I’m just happy to get through. I saved my best until last, it was a good break, it was just about holding myself together.

“My record here is so bad that it’s important just to get through those kinds of games. They’re the ones that I have been losing to some of the lower ranked players. I know that I’m going to have to improve but I’m glad to have another chance and anything can happen in the next game.

“I just don’t ever play well here and I don’t know why it is. The only time recently that I have done well in this event was in Milton Keynes (in 2020).”

First blood to Xiao but Trump edges through

Xiao took the opening frame thanks to a fluke on the final brown. Trump responded with a 97 then Xiao regained the lead with a break of 118, but Trump again responded as a clever snooker allowed him to level the match at 2-2.

The fifth again came down to safety tussle on the brown, Xiao winning it to edge ahead for the third time but again Trump countered, before taking the seventh frame to lead the match for the first time.

A missed brown in the next allowed Xiao this time to level but now Trump was able to dictate things, leading again following a break of 60 and seemingly set to win the match before missing a tricky pink with the rest, his opponent responded with a fine half-century to force a decider.

Xiao continued to play aggressive snooker but finally it caught up with him, a risky plant leaving Trump a chance he took in nerveless fashion, breathing a sigh of relief as he avoided the fate suffered by the likes of Neil Robertson, Mark Williams and John Higgins.