Snooker results: John Higgins fights back from 3-0 down to beat Judd Trump 6-5

John Higgins produced another improbable fightback to beat Judd Trump 6-5 and reach the final of the Masters.
At 3-0 down and having yet to turn up for this clash with a younger man who has had his number of late, Higgins would've appeared a most unlikely winner and at 5-3 down the game was virtually up, yet Higgins somehow overcame a string of nervy misses to finish the job.
It was the second time this week he'd completed a comeback against a world champion, having done the same against Zhao Xintong, and puts him on the brink of a first Masters title for 20 years.
For Trump this was an opportunity missed in a season of frustration, as he failed to capitalise on the mistakes his opponent made, particularly when faced with chances to shut the door at both 5-3 and 5-4.
The second of them required him to clear the colours but Trump missed the brown off its spot, handing Higgins another lifeline and setting up a tense climax at Alexandra Palace.
Trump was in first with a brave and brilliant red, but having done some of the hard work he went on to miss a simpler red when playing right-handed soon after.
By now both players were prone to mistakes but for much of the decider Higgins appeared set to finish the job in ruthless fashion courtesy of a brilliant half-century, only to miss pink off the spot with victory so nearly his.
Trump then looked set to land the cruelest of counter blows but could not develop the two remaining reds before a careless safety left Higgins another look at match ball, which he this time took without firmly shutting the door, with just one snooker required.
The balls were set nicely for it but it was instead Higgins who took advantage of them, forcing an opening which finally ended the contest and sent the 1999 and 2006 champion into the final once more.
Higgins is the oldest player ever to reach a Masters final and this latest slice of history comes 31 years after he first played in one.
No wonder there was a wide grin and vigorous punch of the air before the Scot gathered himself to speak with Rob Walker.
"I don't know," answered Higgins when asked just how he had done it. "He's so tough, he really is, so so tough to play against.
"Even at 5-3 down, it was the same as when I played Xintong, I'm saying 'just don't give up' and who knows, maybe my name is on the trophy.
"People laugh but I think I'm a better player now than I've ever been. I'm so proud because I've lost the last few against him."