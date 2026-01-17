Snooker results: John Higgins fights back from 3-0 down to beat Judd Trump 6-5

John Higgins produced another improbable fightback to beat Judd Trump 6-5 and reach the final of the Masters.

At 3-0 down and having yet to turn up for this clash with a younger man who has had his number of late, Higgins would've appeared a most unlikely winner and at 5-3 down the game was virtually up, yet Higgins somehow overcame a string of nervy misses to finish the job. It was the second time this week he'd completed a comeback against a world champion, having done the same against Zhao Xintong, and puts him on the brink of a first Masters title for 20 years.

Two-time Masters champion John Higgins is through to the final after four hours of play ⏳ pic.twitter.com/sBpKl3ySrS — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 17, 2026

For Trump this was an opportunity missed in a season of frustration, as he failed to capitalise on the mistakes his opponent made, particularly when faced with chances to shut the door at both 5-3 and 5-4. The second of them required him to clear the colours but Trump missed the brown off its spot, handing Higgins another lifeline and setting up a tense climax at Alexandra Palace. Trump was in first with a brave and brilliant red, but having done some of the hard work he went on to miss a simpler red when playing right-handed soon after.

John Higgins and Judd Trump served up a Masters classic