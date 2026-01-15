Snooker results: John Higgins beats Zhao Xintong 6-5 in Masters classic at Alexandra Palace

John Higgins rolled back the years to triumph in a Masters classic for the ages, staging a fine comeback from 5-3 behind to beat Zhao Xintong 6-5 at Alexandra Palace.

12 months ago, Higgins was on the receiving end of a cruel deciding-frame reverse against Neil Robertson in this event, but this time it was the veteran Scot who was smiling at the conclusion of a pulsating, dramatic encounter that will surely be added to the list of famous Masters matches. A slow burner to begin, much like a heavyweight boxing bout between two adversaries probing for weakness, until the game burst into life as Higgins produced a trademark great escape to leave the world champion stunned and left waiting to complete his own Triple Crown set.

Higgins, of course, ticked that box off his CV a long time ago, but he appeared to have cracked first here, the early exchange of frames to 3-3 broken when the 1999 and 2006 champion missed a black off the spot when on course to level at 4-4. It was an achingly familiar sight, Higgins grimacing at a golden opportunity apparently gone, another to add to the list of narrow, bruising defeats in the twilight of his career. But this has been no normal career, Higgins no normal snooker player, and he kept his hopes alive by dominating the ninth frame. And then the tide turned as Higgins enjoyed a huge fluke in frame 10, one which paved the way for a crucial break of 58 to take the match to a deciding frame. Riding on the wave of momentum, Higgins would've finally fancied his chances, only to watch on as Zhao built up a 53-point lead which put him within touching distance of victory.

