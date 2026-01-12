Snooker results: Mark Allen beats Mark Williams 6-2 to reach Masters quarter-finals

2018 winner Mark Allen cruised into the quarter-finals of the Masters courtesy of a 6-2 win over Mark Williams at Alexandra Palace.
Allen had appeared in early trouble when trailing 2-1 after Williams got the better of a couple of tactical frames, but the Northern Irishman turned things around brilliantly, reeling off five frames on the spin to run out a comfortable winner in the end.
Frame four proved to be the key one in the match, Allen finally finding some rhythm with a run of 54.
It was one-way traffic after the mid-session interval, Allen adding breaks of 60, 125 and 70 to suddenly put himself within a frame of the last eight.
And he duly wrapped up his victory, dominating the eighth frame to set up a meeting with either Judd Trump or Ding Junhui.
Latest from the Masters
Murphy dumped out in title defence
- Shaun Murphy's title defence is over after he was beaten 6-2 by Wu Yize.
O'Sullivan pulls out of the Masters
- Eight-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan has sensationally pulled out of the Masters at the eleventh hour.
Neal Foulds on the Masters
- Zhao Xintong and Mark Selby the headline acts at Alexandra Palace says Neal Foulds in his latest column.