Snooker results: Mark Allen beats Mark Williams 6-2 to reach Masters quarter-finals

Allen had appeared in early trouble when trailing 2-1 after Williams got the better of a couple of tactical frames, but the Northern Irishman turned things around brilliantly, reeling off five frames on the spin to run out a comfortable winner in the end.

Frame four proved to be the key one in the match, Allen finally finding some rhythm with a run of 54.

It was one-way traffic after the mid-session interval, Allen adding breaks of 60, 125 and 70 to suddenly put himself within a frame of the last eight.

And he duly wrapped up his victory, dominating the eighth frame to set up a meeting with either Judd Trump or Ding Junhui.

