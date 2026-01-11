Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
snooker icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
snooker icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Shaun Murphy all class in defeat
Shaun Murphy all class in defeat

Snooker results: Wu Yuze stuns Shaun Murphy with 6-2 victory at the Masters

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Sun January 11, 2026 · 2h ago

Shaun Murphy's title defence is over after he was beaten 6-2 by Wu Yize on the opening day of the Masters in London.

Murphy, a brilliant winner at Alexandra Palace 12 months ago, had no answers to Wu who produced an impressive display on his Masters debut, the type that saw him win the International Championship in November.

A dejected Murphy told the BBC afterwards: "I’ve looked forward to today since last year. It was the worst performance of my season, and maybe my worst ever performance at the Masters.

"I’m gutted. Very below par. Everything I touched went wrong. None of my game performed well, but I’ve got absolutely no idea why.

"Wu looked calm, he looked at ease. He’s a wonderful talent.

"He fully deserved his win, and he’ll be a handful for whoever he plays next."

In truth, the writing was on the wall from the moment Wu went 2-0 to the good thanks to a sublime 137 clearance.

2-0 soon became 3-0, and Murphy did well to retreat to the mid-session interval with a frame under his belt.

However, Wu picked his pocket immediately after the resumption to lead 4-1 and leave the defending champion sitting uncomfortably in his chair.

Murphy rallied by dominating frame six, but Wu swiftly closed the door on a possible comeback from the Magician, finishing the match with a silky run of 56.

Latest from the Masters

O'Sullivan pulls out of the Masters

  • Eight-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan has sensationally pulled out of the Masters at the eleventh hour.

Richard Mann's Masters preview

  • Richard Mann delivers his verdict on this year's Masters.

Neal Foulds on the Masters

  • Zhao Xintong and Mark Selby the headline acts at Alexandra Palace says Neal Foulds in his latest column.

James Cooper's Masters best bets

  • James Cooper assesses the current form of the 16 competitors and recommends three bets.

Masters memories

  • Nick Metcalfe, Richard Mann and Ben Coley take a trip down memory lane as they pick out their favourite Masters moments.
Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....