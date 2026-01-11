Snooker results: Wu Yuze stuns Shaun Murphy with 6-2 victory at the Masters

Murphy, a brilliant winner at Alexandra Palace 12 months ago, had no answers to Wu who produced an impressive display on his Masters debut, the type that saw him win the International Championship in November.

A dejected Murphy told the BBC afterwards: "I’ve looked forward to today since last year. It was the worst performance of my season, and maybe my worst ever performance at the Masters.

"I’m gutted. Very below par. Everything I touched went wrong. None of my game performed well, but I’ve got absolutely no idea why.

"Wu looked calm, he looked at ease. He’s a wonderful talent.

"He fully deserved his win, and he’ll be a handful for whoever he plays next."