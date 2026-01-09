O'Sullivan has skipped the Masters three times previously, in 2013, 2020, and then again last year when his late withdrawal on medical grounds allowed Neil Robertson to enter the tournament via the back the door.

12 months on, O'Sullivan has once again cited medical reasons for his absence from yet another UK-based event, leaving the Masters shorn of snooker's biggest star in what will be a massive blow to his legion of fans.

In a strange turn of events, O'Sullivan had been due to face Robertson in round one on Wednesday evening, but his place has now been taken by recent Scottish Open winner Wakelin who was the 17th seed at the cut-off point.

Latest from the Masters

Richard Mann delivers his verdict on this year's Masters.

Zhao Xintong and Mark Selby the headline acts at Alexandra Palace says Neal Foulds in his latest column.

Masters champion Shaun Murphy believes his first-round opponent, Wu Yize, will one day become world champion.

James Cooper assesses the current form of the 16 competitors and recommends three bets.