Exclusive interview: 'Phenomenal talent' Wu Yize will be world champion one day says Masters champion Shaun Murphy

"I just hope for my sake, I don't watch too much of him on Sunday."

"We're trying to engage new, young people. With all the social media in China, he's really doing the game there a great service. And it is great to see.

"Wu has got a lot of great qualities that you need to be a winner in our game. He's such a cool character and he's great for snooker.

"He's a phenomenal talent, a phenomenal player. We had a match earlier this season (at the Xi'an Grand Prix) when I had to play about as well as I can play, and I just beat him 5-4.

China's Wu won his first ranking event - the International Championship in Nanjing - earlier this season and Murphy is predicting massive things in his career for the 22-year-old.

Murphy brilliantly claimed his second Masters crown at Alexandra Palace 12 months ago and begins the defence of his title against Wu in north London on Sunday.

Wu is one of two debutants at this year's Masters. Murphy, with his vast experience, will rightly be favourite to win their encounter.

The Englishman thinks the start of the match will be key this weekend.

"People are saying they think I'm favourite to win the match, that's very flattering, but a lot of that match will be decided in how it starts," Murphy said.

"The first hour of the match is massive. How the first thirty, sixty minutes go will be a big part of that match.

"If he settles, if I allow him to settle and he likes it, we've seen how dangerous Wu Yize is.

"When you've been the last man standing at an event and you've got the trophy, I think that counts for a lot."

Murphy is referring there to Wu's International Championship success in November, when he beat the great John Higgins 10-6 in the final.

After that match, Higgins likened Wu to the late Paul Hunter, who won the Masters three times before he tragically died at the age of 27, in 2006.

Murphy could not agree more with that Higgins assessment, saying: "Wu is like Paul in so many ways. The way he holds the cue, his grip and hinge position, his bridge position, he's very much like Paul.

"He moves like Paul did, he plays like Paul did. They used to say about Paul, you never knew if he was winning or losing, and I think that Wu is very similar."

'He has given me that toughness back'

Murphy has been working with 2002 world champion Peter Ebdon as his coach for just over a year.

It's proved to be a fruitful period for Murphy, with his Masters success last January followed by British Open glory in Cheltenham in September.

Murphy has lifted the lid some more on his friendship and working relationship with Ebdon, saying he believes that the 55-year-old - who retired from playing in 2020 - has given him some of his "toughness" back.

"I've known Peter Ebdon since I was a boy," Murphy said. "I first met Peter as a nine-year-old in Northamptonshire when he was based there.

"Peter has got one of the sharpest, keenest senses of humour of anyone I've ever met. And he's up for a laugh, certainly more than people would think. I think people have judged him very harshly and they actually don't know him.

"He's incredibly funny, he's great company, he's incredibly well read. He's a great guy to spend time with. But when it's time to go to work - and this why I brought him on board - I can't think of anyone better I could have in my corner.

"I'd always felt that having someone like Peter Ebdon in your corner would bring something special to the team, and I think I was right.

"Having him in the corner, knowing what to say at the right time. Sometimes that's nothing, sometimes it's right to say nothing. It's something Peter innately knows because he has put the suit on, he has walked down those stairs, he knows how I'm feeling and so he's in a great position to advise.

"He was fiercely competitive as a player. You would have to scrape him off the table. I think in the last 12 months he has given me a little bit of that toughness back, that I had in my younger days. We've formed what I think is a really good partnership."

Eight-time Masters winner Ronnie O'Sullivan is expected to play at this year's tournament, with a first-round meeting with Neil Robertson to come next Wednesday night.

O'Sullivan pulled out of last year's Masters just days before the event. And ahead of the World Championship - when it still wasn't certain whether O'Sullivan would play - John Higgins told Sporting Life that he would prefer O'Sullivan wasn't at the Crucible, as that would mean one less rival to worry about.

It's pretty clear however that Murphy wants O'Sullivan to play at the Masters this time round.

"I think an event attracts a much wider, bigger audience to it when Ronnie O'Sullivan is involved in it," Murphy said.

"He does move the needle. He's still the biggest needle mover in the sport. So from that point of view, I would like him to be in the event.

"I've won events before where he's not played and it's almost as if people put a bit of an asterisk next to it, and say well, Ronnie wasn't at the event.

"So if you're going to win the tournament and take the trophy home, let's have everyone in the tournament. Let's have a proper tear-up and may the best man win."