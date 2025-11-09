Snooker results: Wu Yize beats John Higgins 10-6 in International Championship final

Victory confirmed Wu's first ranking title success after the 22-year-old finished runner-up at both the English and Scottish Opens last season.

This time there was no mistake, the Chinese youngster capping a wonderful week's work with a dominant display against the veteran Scot who, in truth, was always second best on the day.

After Wu had surged into a 5-2 lead with three dazzling century breaks, the wily Higgins had threatened to spoil the party by pinching the final two frames of the first session to only trail 5-4 at the break.

Wu was unperturbed, however, resuming with runs of 87 and 80 to put himself within touching distance of victory.

Higgins did rally to keep his hopes alive, but Wu finished in style, a magnificent 108, his fourth ton of the match, handing him what will surely be the first of many tournament wins.