Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Ding Junhui 6-2 to reach Masters quarter-finals

Trump, champion at Alexandra Palace in 2019 and 2023, is still to win a title this season, but kicked off the new year with a high-class display which suggests he won't be long in resuming winning ways.

Things might have been different had Ding won a tight opening frame, and he probably should have, given he held the upper hand on a number of occasions in a tense safety exchange with the final three reds remaining.

However, Trump came out on top, and he wasn't for catching thereafter, reeling off breaks of 116, 69, 54, 88, 117 and 109 to saunter into the last eight.