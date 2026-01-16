Snooker results: Wu Yize whitewashes Xiao Guodong in Masters quarter-final; Kyren Wilson through

Wu Yize turned in a magnificent display to roar into the semi-finals of the Masters, whitewashing Xiao Guodong 6-0 at Alexandra Palace.
Wu has already claimed one major title this season, at the International Championship in November, and won't be long in adding to his tally judging by this top-class performance.
Despite only making his Masters debut on Sunday, Wu has taken to Ally Pally like a duck to water, and he was quickly into his work on Friday, surging into a 2-0 lead thanks to breaks of 112 and 93.
2-0 soon became 3-0 when he dominated the third frame, and a further run of 60 extended his advantage to four
Guodong looked well placed to hit back in frame five, but Wu stepped in with a cool 84 following another mistake from his opponent.
A break of 97 finished the job, capping a wonderful afternoon's work that sets up a last-four meeting with Kyren Wilson.
Wu told World Snooker Tour: "I played well today and didn’t really give him many chances.
"We’re very good friends off the table, but once we’re in a match, we both give it everything.
"I potted some key long shots, and defensively I was strong.
I tried to enjoy being out there and not put any pressure on myself."
Wilson resists Robertson comeback
In the evening, Kyren Wilson held off a brilliant comeback from Neil Robertson to edge a titanic tussle 6-5.
The match looked as good as over when Wilson was closing in on a 4-0 lead, a simple black all that was required to cap a near faultless mini-session of snooker that featured breaks of 110, 59 and 105.
However, Robertson was handed a lifeline when Wilson inexplicably missed the black, and there was more drama to come.
Wilson hit straight back by taking out the next frame, but the match was then turned on its head as Robertson somehow reeled off four frames on the bounce to lead 5-4.
Two centuries of his own put him on the verge of a memorable victory, only for Wilson to add his third ton of the night to take the match the distance, the break starting with a quite magnificent long red.
Both men had their chances in the decider, but it was Wilson who held firm at the end of a dramatic night at Ally Pally.
