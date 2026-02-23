Ronnie O’Sullivan commits to play in World Seniors Snooker Championship at the Crucible

The 50-year-old is still scheduled to compete in the actual World Championship, which he has already won a record seven times, but is now expected to play back-to-back events at the Crucible.

The Rocket has missed a host of events this season, but is due to line up in the World Open next month before heading back to Sheffield.

In a change to the tournament format, players in the top 64 in the world rankings can now compete in the Seniors, meaning the likes of Mark Williams, Ali Carter and Matthew Stevens are already confirmed.

Jimmy White and defending champion Alfie Burden are other names expected to play.

World Seniors Snooker chairman Jason Francis said: "The most commercially valuable player the sport has ever seen will make his Seniors debut at the Crucible in May in an attempt to add another world title to his CV — wow!

"We’ve already sold more tickets than we did for the entire event last year, and Ronnie’s participation is set to drive even greater demand."

The tournament will be broadcast live on Channel 5.

