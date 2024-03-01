Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results, live Eurosport TV coverage for the lucrative invitational

The tournament will also feature a new Golden Ball worth 20 points but it's only possible to pot if a player is set to make a maximum break - taking the maximum frame score to 167. It's yet to be confirmed whether it will be on the table throughout a match and what its position will be.

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural event features the world’s top eight players and two wild cards, who will battle it out over three days at Boulevard City in Riyad for a total prize pot of £788,000.

Neal Foulds verdict

Snooker enters a new dawn next week, with the Riyadh Masters featuring some of the biggest names in the sport, eight of them to be precise along with two wildcards, all battling it out a for a huge first prize of £250,000.

With such good money on offer in Riyadh, where the final must surely be the most valuable best-of-nine frames snooker match ever played, expect Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump to be back on song and chomping at the bit.

On that final, I certainly can’t recall another match in this format being worth so much to the winner, so do get in touch if I’ve missed one.

It's clear the players are really keen to embrace this new investment in the sport, which to be frank, is needed. Next week will offer big money to the biggest stars who are probably doing very well anyway, but when next season comes around and we have a 128-man ranking event which we are expecting to have another big purse, that’s when some of those trying to make the game pay lower down the rankings will have a real chance to earn that big pay day. I know those players are relieved to have that opportunity.

More immediately, I’ll be working on Eurosport next week as we once again cover all the action from Riyadh live. That’ll be a first, and so could snooker’s first ever 167 maximum break, if the stars align and the new Golden Ball is potted at the end of any maximum.

It might seem like a gimmick at this stage, and I’m not sure if it will catch on, but by all accounts we are expecting a very big prize to be offered for anyone able to do it. We’ve had instances in the past where Ronnie has turned down making a maximum break in protest at what he has seen as poor reward – that most certainly won’t be the case next week.