Neal Foulds snooker column: Masters reflections as Shaun Murphy lights up Ally Pally

Neal Foulds looks back on last week's Masters, where Shaun Murphy proved to be an 'irresistible force' as he marched to another Triple Crown success.

There’s so much so say about last week’s Masters, and it's all good. The snooker was fantastic, full of terrific matches, we had a quite outstanding winner in Shaun Murphy, and the venue itself was a triumph, making for a fantastic experience for visiting fans. I said last time that the increased prize money this year was another boost for this famous old event, but in the end, I’m not sure that was top of anyone’s list. Nevertheless, there has been a clear effort to beef things up at this tournament, and between sessions there was loads going on to ensure the paying customers were catered for like never before. It really was a job well done. And it couldn’t have started in any better fashion on the table. We had a brilliant match to start between Neil Robertson and John Higgins, and as disappointed as we were that there was no Ronnie O’Sullivan, on the table at least, his replacement didn’t let anyone down. In fact, he was probably the one man John didn’t want to see stepping in at the last minute, given the Australian has given John plenty of problems over the years. The run Robertson put together to eventually win 6-5 from 5-1 behind really was something special and set up the week perfectly.

Neil Robertson produced a brilliant comeback against John Higgins

But that wasn’t the only cracking match we got to savour. And that’s the thing about the Masters. All the matches come under the very closest scrutiny, with just one game per session. It’s all eyes on you when it’s your turn to take to the table, and I can’t remember any of the ties really disappointing. With the likes of Neil, Luca Brecel and Shaun coming back to form, it was a welcome reminder of the sheer depth of talent we have in snooker nowadays. We can sometimes be blinded into thinking it’s the Judd Trump show – because it so often is – but there are so many terrific players out there who are capable of putting it all together when getting on a roll, just like Shaun did. Shaun’s form and standard of play throughout was outstanding and he was a thoroughly deserving winner. I don’t think anyone could argue with that. You wondered whether the form he showed in his first few matches might desert him at the weekend, but there wasn’t even a hint that might happen. It was relentless, remorseless and utterly brilliant. It’s twenty years since he won the World Championship as a qualifier and what a career he’s gone on to enjoy. He’s won all the big events, including the Masters on two occasions now, and when he’s at his best, he is an almost irresistible force. He does tend to come in and out form, and his style of play – all-out aggression and a reliance on his excellent long potting and heavy scoring – does mean he will endure bad runs from time to time. His tactical play is improving, I will say that much, but his strong suit is his potting and break-building, and nobody could live with that last week.

Shaun Murphy celebrates his 147 maximum break

He’s always been extremely capable, high-class, and when he’s good, he’s as good as anyone in the game. It was nice to be reminded of just what a force he’s been, and winning an event of this magnitude at the age of 42 is a remarkable achievement. The Class of 92 have almost normalised such achievements, but they shouldn’t, and to have the success he’s had, playing against the likes of Ronnie and John for all these years, and then Judd and Neil, and many more fine players, is a testament to Shaun's skill and technique. That technique has never really changed. He’s been blessed with a beautiful cue action, but what about going through the whole of the Masters without missing a single shot with the rest? 51 from 51. Astonishing. When you add a 147 maximum break into the mix, just days after blowing a great chance to make one, his week really did have it all. And ultimately, when we look back on all the snooker we saw, Shaun was the one who kept making the big headlines on the table. He’s been one hell of a player, really, and when someone as good as Ronnie suggests that despite all the big titles he has won, that Shaun has possibly underachieved in the sport, like he did on Eurosport after the final on Sunday night, that tells you how highly he is rated by his peers, in this instance the greatest of them all. People tend to forget that for all Shaun has won one world title, he lost in three more finals. Very few people remember the final he lost to John in 2009, but there were defeats to Stuart Bingham and Mark Selby in Crucible finals, too. Who knows, perhaps there's still time to put that right. It was a good final on Sunday and for a short while, it looked like we might get a grandstand finish as Kyren rallied from 8-4 down to close to 8-7. But even then, Shaun never looked phased and when his chances came, he took them like the champion he is.

Peter Ebdon enjoys the moment