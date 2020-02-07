Next Race Off

Meetings

14:00 Southwell Fri 7 February 2020

  Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap (Class 6)
  0m 4f 214y
  14 Runners
  Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  Surface: Fibresand
1
Grayboy8
410-0OR: 57
T: D H BrownJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Gorgeous General112
510-0OR: 57CD
T: L A MullaneyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Eesha Says32
59-12OR: 55BFCD
T: A W CarrollJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
4
Gupta8
49-12OR: 55
T: D H BrownJ: Jason Hart
Last RunWatch last race
5
Jorvik Prince8(ex 5)
69-10OR: 48D
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
6
Sambucca Spirit92
49-7OR: 50BF
T: P T MidgleyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Amazing Amaya8
59-7OR: 50CD
T: D ShawJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Final Legacy15
49-4OR: 47
T: D ShawJ: Pierre-Louis Jamin (7)
Last RunWatch last race
9
Compton Abbey21
69-2OR: 45
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Daniel Muscutt
Last RunWatch last race
10
Bungle Billy471
49-2OR: 45
T: J L EyreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Jeans Maite31
49-2OR: 45
T: S R BowringJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Fumbleintheforest14
38-9OR: 52
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill
Last RunWatch last race
13
It's Not My Fault135
38-8OR: 51
T: P T MidgleyJ: Barry McHugh
Last RunWatch last race
14
Hot Date125
38-2OR: 45
T: G G MargarsonJ: Abigail Pierce (7)
Last RunWatch last race

