Next Race Off

Meetings
14:00 Southwell Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap (Class 6)
- 0m 4f 214y,
- 14 Runners
- Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
410-0OR: 57
2
510-0OR: 57CD
3
59-12OR: 55BFCD
4
49-12OR: 55
5
Jorvik Prince8(ex 5)
69-10OR: 48D
6
49-7OR: 50BF
7
59-7OR: 50CD
8
49-4OR: 47
9
69-2OR: 45
10
Bungle Billy471
49-2OR: 45
11
49-2OR: 45
12
38-9OR: 52
13
38-8OR: 51
14
Hot Date125
38-2OR: 45
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hot Date (N/A), It's Not My Fault (N/A), Fumbleintheforest (N/A), Compton Abbey (N/A), Final Legacy (N/A), Amazing Amaya (N/A), Sambucca Spirit (N/A), Jorvik Prince (N/A), Gupta (N/A), Eesha Says (N/A), Jeans Maite (N/A), Grayboy (N/A), Gorgeous General (N/A), Bungle Billy (N/A)
