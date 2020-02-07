Next Race Off

Meetings

16:20 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • New tote British Stallion Studs EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 145y,
  • 35 Runners
  • Winner£4,094.002nd£1,202.003rd£601.004th£301.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number
1
Hijack22
511-12OR: 133
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Minella Trump16
611-12OR: 126BFD
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Gaelik Coast14
611-8OR: D
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Global Society24
511-8OR: D
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Pull Green37
511-8OR: 122BF
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Stimulating Song15
511-8OR: 125
T: M F HarrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Youracert187
611-8OR: D
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Battletank15
711-2OR:
T: J GroucottJ: L Treadwell
Last RunWatch last race
9
Darsi In The Park134
711-2OR:
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Del Duque
511-2OR:
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
11
Fazayte27
511-2OR:
T: T SymondsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Felony22
511-2OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Fingal D'Arthel43
511-2OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Flou Artsistique17
511-2OR:
T: D PipeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
King Erik32
611-2OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Kiteinahurricane22
511-2OR:
T: Sam AllwoodJ: Matt Griffiths
Last RunWatch last race
17
Knocknagoshel15
711-2OR:
T: G HanmerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Mint Condition23
611-2OR:
T: Jennie CandlishJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Muse Of Fire22
611-2OR:
T: J GroucottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Nocte Volatus31
511-2OR:
T: Tom LaceyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
No Quarter Asked49
511-2OR:
T: P BowenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Prince Escalus23
511-2OR:
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Sadlermor70
611-2OR:
T: K C BaileyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Shady Character13
711-2OR:
T: Oliver GreenallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
25
Shutthegate346
611-2OR:
T: J L SpearingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
26
Staithes320
511-2OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
27
Steel Yard22
511-2OR:
T: Oliver GreenallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
28
Stratagem111
411-2OR:
T: P F NichollsJ: 
29
Tricky Customer17
611-2OR:
T: Katy PriceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
30
Waitonit25
511-2OR:
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
31
Winged Isle14
511-2OR:
T: D BurchellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
32
Maisiebella22
710-9OR:
T: J GroucottJ: L Heard
Last RunWatch last race
33
Pillar Of Steel5
510-9OR:
T: J L SpearingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
34
Gouet Des Bruyeres116
410-6OR:
T: Oliver GreenallJ: 
35
Rollo
410-6OR:
T: D SkeltonJ: 

