Next Race Off

Meetings

15:30 Doncaster Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betsafe Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 128y,
  • 40 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Allart21
611-10OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Avarchie102
611-10OR:
T: Martin SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Ballinsker75
511-10OR: 130
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Buzz30
611-10OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Glory And Fortune55
511-10OR: 135
T: Tom LaceyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Pull Green36
511-10OR: 122BF
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Youracert186
611-10OR: D
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Ace Cheetah13
611-3OR:
T: J R JenkinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Blistering Bob108
511-3OR:
T: A KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Borodin23
511-3OR:
T: Sam EnglandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Briardale36
811-3OR:
T: J D BethellJ: Joe Colliver
Last RunWatch last race
12
Captain Aulmes31
811-3OR:
T: B J LlewellynJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Cremant39
611-3OR:
T: N P MulhollandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Eyeofthescorpion23
611-3OR:
T: G McPhersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Felix D'autry36
611-3OR:
T: O SherwoodJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Felony21
511-3OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Fingal D'Arthel42
511-3OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Flou Artsistique16
511-3OR:
T: D PipeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Getariver53
711-3OR: 121BF
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Get Real71
611-3OR:
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Inexorable26
711-3OR:
T: Olly WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Kannapolis111
511-3OR:
T: T LawesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
King Erik31
611-3OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Mcgarry38
611-3OR:
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
25
Meagher's Flag27
511-3OR: 106
T: Mrs S LeechJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
26
Namib Dancer73
611-3OR: 119
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
27
Noble Behest28
611-3OR: D
T: Ian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
28
Rintulla39
611-3OR: D
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
29
Ship Of The Fen21
511-3OR: C
T: Ian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
30
Smart Paco35
611-3OR: 84
T: M A BarnesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
31
South Seas21
611-3OR: 123
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
32
Takeit Easy36
511-3OR: 110
T: Mrs P SlyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
33
Thais Toir75
511-3OR:
T: Tom LaceyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
34
Thrave168
511-3OR:
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
35
Fraser Island26
411-0OR: 135BF
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
36
Palladium5
411-0OR: 124
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
37
A New Siege56
510-10OR:
T: N J HawkeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
38
Boomtime Banker124
610-10OR:
T: D J JeffreysJ: 
39
Hello Bob102
510-10OR:
T: S DrinkwaterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
40
Lightening Dance40
610-10OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

