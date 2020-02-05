Next Race Off

Meetings

17:40 Wolverhampton Wed 5 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Maiden Stakes (Class 5)
  • 0m 6f 20y,
  • 19 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Furqaan111
49-9OR: BF
T: Ian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Nice Fella
49-9OR:
T: H J L DunlopJ: 
3
Almqvist13
38-13OR:
T: M JohnstonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Bring The Money14
38-13OR: 70
T: M R ChannonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Captivated112
38-13OR:
T: Martin SmithJ: Kieren Fox
Last RunWatch last race
6
Garsman105
38-13OR: 67
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
7
Godfather235
38-13OR:
T: Tom DascombeJ: Jane Elliott
Last RunWatch last race
8
Howizeegeezer104
38-13OR:
T: C WallisJ: William Carson
Last RunWatch last race
9
Joe's Joy
38-13OR:
T: Matthew J SmithJ: 
10
Mount Mogan26
38-13OR: BF
T: Ed WalkerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Never Dark19
38-13OR: BF
T: A M BaldingJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race
12
Spreadsheet47
38-13OR: 80
T: J R BoyleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Vitesse Du Son
38-13OR:
T: W S KittowJ: Rob Hornby
14
Barbelo13
38-8OR: 67
T: Richard SpencerJ: Hollie Doyle
Last RunWatch last race
15
Cock A Hoop19
38-8OR:
T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen
Last RunWatch last race
16
Fuchsia56
38-8OR:
T: J R FanshaweJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Krafla18
38-8OR:
T: R M H CowellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Mukhadram Way
38-8OR:
T: Phillip MakinJ: 
19
Say It Simple149
38-8OR:
T: R A FaheyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Cock A Hoop (N/A), Barbelo (N/A), Vitesse Du Son (N/A), Never Dark (N/A), Howizeegeezer (N/A), Godfather (N/A), Garsman (N/A), Captivated (N/A), Spreadsheet (N/A), Say It Simple (N/A), Nice Fella (N/A), Mukhadram Way (N/A), Mount Mogan (N/A), Krafla (N/A), Joe's Joy (N/A), Furqaan (N/A), Fuchsia (N/A), Bring The Money (N/A), Almqvist (N/A)

