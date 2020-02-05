Meetings
16:00 Southwell Wed 5 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betway Handicap (Class 6)
- 0m 6f 16y,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Fibresand
1
59-10OR: 67
2
99-9OR: 66D
3
Para Mio11
59-7OR: 64
4
49-3OR: 60
5
49-1OR: 58
6
69-0OR: 57CD
7
48-13OR: 56D
8
58-2OR: 45
9
Reshaan13
58-2OR: 45
10
108-2OR: 45CD
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Meshardal (N/A), Aquarius (N/A), Decision Maker (N/A), Andre Amar (N/A), Six Til Twelve (N/A), Para Mio (N/A), Jan Van Hoof (N/A), Requinto Dawn (N/A), Reshaan (N/A), Hellofagame (N/A)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
