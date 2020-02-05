Meetings
15:30 Southwell Wed 5 February 2020
Scheduled
- Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap (Class 4)
- 1m 13y,
- 13 Runners
- Winner£5,208.002nd£1,550.003rd£774.004th£387.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Mosakhar29
49-7OR: 85CD
2
59-6OR: 84BFCD
3
69-6OR: 84D
4
Brains18
49-4OR: 82D
5
89-1OR: 79D
6
58-11OR: 75BFCD
7
Tranchee18
48-10OR: 74CD
8
48-10OR: 74BFCD
9
118-10OR: 74BFCD
10
78-9OR: 73C
11
78-8OR: 72D
12
68-8OR: 72
13
68-7OR: 71D
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Glory of Paris (N/A), Golden Wolf (N/A), Rock Icon (N/A), Custard The Dragon (N/A), Mister Music (N/A), Forseti (N/A), Tranchee (N/A), Silverturnstogold (N/A), Mountain Rescue (N/A), Brains (N/A), Directory (N/A), Mosakhar (N/A), Masham Star (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed