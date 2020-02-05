Next Race Off

Meetings

15:30 Southwell Wed 5 February 2020

  • Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap (Class 4)
  • 1m 13y,
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£5,208.002nd£1,550.003rd£774.004th£387.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
1
Mosakhar29
49-7OR: 85CD
T: Ollie PearsJ: Ben Robinson
Last RunWatch last race
2
Directory24
59-6OR: 84BFCD
T: J M P EustaceJ: L Morris
Last RunWatch last race
3
Masham Star7
69-6OR: 84D
T: M JohnstonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Brains18
49-4OR: 82D
T: J A OsborneJ: Nicola Currie
Last RunWatch last race
5
Mountain Rescue15
89-1OR: 79D
T: Mrs Marjorie FifeJ: Phil Dennis
Last RunWatch last race
6
Silverturnstogold6
58-11OR: 75BFCD
T: A W CarrollJ: Elisha Whittington (7)
Last RunWatch last race
7
Tranchee18
48-10OR: 74CD
T: I FurtadoJ: Jason Hart
Last RunWatch last race
8
Forseti6
48-10OR: 74BFCD
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Mister Music8
118-10OR: 74BFCD
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Custard The Dragon6
78-9OR: 73C
T: J MackieJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Rock Icon6
78-8OR: 72D
T: R A TealJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Golden Wolf41
68-8OR: 72
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Glory of Paris9
68-7OR: 71D
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Glory of Paris (N/A), Golden Wolf (N/A), Rock Icon (N/A), Custard The Dragon (N/A), Mister Music (N/A), Forseti (N/A), Tranchee (N/A), Silverturnstogold (N/A), Mountain Rescue (N/A), Brains (N/A), Directory (N/A), Mosakhar (N/A), Masham Star (N/A)

