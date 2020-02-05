Next Race Off

Meetings

15:00 Southwell Wed 5 February 2020

  • Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 0m 6f 16y,
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
1
Lion Tower21
39-9OR: CD
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning
Last RunWatch last race
2
Ladyleys Beluga21
39-4OR: C
T: K R BurkeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Big Impact168
39-2OR:
T: R BrislandJ: E J Walsh
Last RunWatch last race
4
Broken Rifle56
39-2OR: 75
T: I FurtadoJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
El Agronomo
39-2OR:
T: I FurtadoJ: 
6
Garsman105
39-2OR: 67
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
7
Mercurist56
39-2OR:
T: B R MillmanJ: Charlie Bennett
Last RunWatch last race
8
Never Dark19
39-2OR: BF
T: A M BaldingJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race
9
Stay Calm
39-2OR:
T: I FurtadoJ: 
10
Viva Voce53
39-2OR:
T: T D BarronJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Helmet House15
38-11OR:
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Holy Eleanor6
38-11OR: 67
T: Archie WatsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Huraa261
38-11OR:
T: B SmartJ: G Lee
Last RunWatch last race
14
Krafla18
38-11OR:
T: R M H CowellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Sur Mer21
38-11OR:
T: R M H CowellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
The Mackem Rocket
38-11OR:
T: B EllisonJ: Ben Robinson

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

The Mackem Rocket (N/A), Huraa (N/A), Stay Calm (N/A), Never Dark (N/A), Mercurist (N/A), Garsman (N/A), Big Impact (N/A), Lion Tower (N/A), Viva Voce (N/A), Sur Mer (N/A), Ladyleys Beluga (N/A), Krafla (N/A), Holy Eleanor (N/A), Helmet House (N/A), El Agronomo (N/A), Broken Rifle (N/A)

