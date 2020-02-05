Next Race Off

Meetings

14:30 Southwell Wed 5 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Handicap (Class 6)
  • 0m 7f 14y,
  • 22 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Break The Silence6
69-8OR: 61CD
T: S DixonJ: Jonathan Fisher (5)
Last RunWatch last race
2
Jem Scuttle8
49-7OR: 60BFD
T: D CarrollJ: D Nolan
Last RunWatch last race
3
Latent Heat48
49-7OR: 60
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Stamp Of Authority114
89-6OR: 59D
T: T G McCourtJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Mudawwan13
69-6OR: 59D
T: J D BethellJ: Jack Mitchell
Last RunWatch last race
6
Fly True8(ex 4)
79-6OR: 55CD
T: I FurtadoJ: J P Sullivan
Last RunWatch last race
7
Equidae13
59-5OR: 58C
T: I JardineJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Ubla17
79-5OR: 58D
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: L Morris
Last RunWatch last race
9
Compass Point60
59-4OR: 57BF
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill
Last RunWatch last race
10
My Law7(ex 5)
49-4OR: 52D
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
11
Waitaki8
79-1OR: 54D
T: J G GivenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
The Eagle's Nest8(ex 5)
69-1OR: 49C
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Daniel Muscutt
Last RunWatch last race
13
The Retriever24
58-9OR: 48
T: Micky HammondJ: G Lee
Last RunWatch last race
14
Rebecke22
48-8OR: 47
T: L CarterJ: C Lee
Last RunWatch last race
15
Hellofagame23
58-6OR: 45
T: R J PriceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Go Annie Go17
48-6OR: 45D
T: Miss M E RowlandJ: William Cox (3)
Last RunWatch last race
17
Reshaan13
58-6OR: 45
T: Alexandra DunnJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Port Soif88
68-6OR: 45C
T: S DixonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Leeshaan12
58-6OR: 45D
T: Rebecca BastimanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Tavener24
88-6OR: 45D
T: D C GriffithsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Lady Carduros8
68-6OR: 45
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Baile Ghilibert21
88-6OR: 45
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Leeshaan (N/A), Go Annie Go (N/A), Rebecke (N/A), The Retriever (N/A), The Eagle's Nest (N/A), My Law (N/A), Compass Point (N/A), Ubla (N/A), Fly True (N/A), Mudawwan (N/A), Latent Heat (N/A), Jem Scuttle (N/A), Break The Silence (N/A), Waitaki (N/A), Tavener (N/A), Stamp Of Authority (N/A), Reshaan (N/A), Port Soif (N/A), Lady Carduros (N/A), Hellofagame (N/A), Equidae (N/A), Baile Ghilibert (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex