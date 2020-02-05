Next Race Off

Meetings
14:30 Southwell Wed 5 February 2020
Scheduled
- Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Handicap (Class 6)
- 0m 7f 14y,
- 22 Runners
- Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
69-8OR: 61CD
2
49-7OR: 60BFD
3
49-7OR: 60
4
89-6OR: 59D
5
Mudawwan13
69-6OR: 59D
6
Fly True8(ex 4)
79-6OR: 55CD
7
Equidae13
59-5OR: 58C
8
Ubla17
79-5OR: 58D
9
59-4OR: 57BF
10
My Law7(ex 5)
49-4OR: 52D
11
79-1OR: 54D
12
The Eagle's Nest8(ex 5)
69-1OR: 49C
13
58-9OR: 48
14
Rebecke22
48-8OR: 47
15
58-6OR: 45
16
48-6OR: 45D
17
Reshaan13
58-6OR: 45
18
68-6OR: 45C
19
Leeshaan12
58-6OR: 45D
20
Tavener24
88-6OR: 45D
21
68-6OR: 45
22
88-6OR: 45
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Leeshaan (N/A), Go Annie Go (N/A), Rebecke (N/A), The Retriever (N/A), The Eagle's Nest (N/A), My Law (N/A), Compass Point (N/A), Ubla (N/A), Fly True (N/A), Mudawwan (N/A), Latent Heat (N/A), Jem Scuttle (N/A), Break The Silence (N/A), Waitaki (N/A), Tavener (N/A), Stamp Of Authority (N/A), Reshaan (N/A), Port Soif (N/A), Lady Carduros (N/A), Hellofagame (N/A), Equidae (N/A), Baile Ghilibert (N/A)
