Next Race Off

Meetings

14:20 Carlisle Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Introducing Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 3m 110y,
  • 19 Runners
  • Winner£5,198.002nd£1,526.003rd£763.004th£382.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Elle Est Grande57
611-12OR: 100
T: K DalgleishJ: Craig Nichol
Last RunWatch last race
2
Mymilan22
711-11OR: 99BFC
T: A M ThomsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
The Manuscript28
711-6OR: 94BFD
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Sign Of War28
611-4OR: 92D
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Dontdelay24
1011-3OR: 91
T: Micky HammondJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Gatacre Street34
811-1OR: 89
T: Sam EnglandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Ballybreen13
711-0OR: 88D
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Sigurd11
811-0OR: 88D
T: Miss J E FosterJ: Jamie Hamilton
Last RunWatch last race
9
Asking For Answers32
711-0OR: 88
T: M TodhunterJ: Sean Quinlan
Last RunWatch last race
10
Trimmers Lane12
1010-13OR: 87D
T: Micky HammondJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Cudgel25
710-11OR: 85BF
T: J WaltonJ: C O'Farrell
Last RunWatch last race
12
Tekiblue de L'Orme102
710-11OR: 85C
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Hard Knocks39
1010-9OR: 83BF
T: Kenny JohnsonJ: Alison Clarke (7)
Last RunWatch last race
14
Classical Sound32
810-4OR: 78
T: Mrs R DobbinJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Real Armani11
810-4OR: 78
T: Mrs J WaltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Stormy Reception25
610-0OR: 74
T: C GrantJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Sory8
139-11OR: 71
T: Miss T JacksonJ: Ross Chapman
Last RunWatch last race
18
Son Of Feyan32
99-10OR: 70
T: Mrs L B NormileJ: Grant Cockburn (3)
Last RunWatch last race
19
K O Kenny12
99-9OR: 69
T: A CrookJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Son Of Feyan (N/A), Sory (N/A), Hard Knocks (N/A), Cudgel (N/A), Asking For Answers (N/A), Sigurd (N/A), Elle Est Grande (N/A), Trimmers Lane (N/A), The Manuscript (N/A), Tekiblue de L'Orme (N/A), Stormy Reception (N/A), Sign Of War (N/A), Real Armani (N/A), Mymilan (N/A), K O Kenny (N/A), Gatacre Street (N/A), Dontdelay (N/A), Classical Sound (N/A), Ballybreen (N/A)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby