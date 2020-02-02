Meetings

  Prix De L'a.l.a. (prix Raymond Goleo) - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€23,310.002nd€7,400.003rd€3,700.004th€2,590.00
  • Surface: Turf
Off time:12:32:44
1
Embleme De L'iton65
60-0OR:
22/1
T: Hughes LevesqueJ: M Mottier
2
Earl Chick10
60-0OR:
16/1
T: D BrohierJ: D Brohier
3
Espoir Du Gite38
60-0OR:
40/1
T: R BaretteJ: G Gelormini
4
Elan10
60-0OR:
12/1
T: S HardyJ: S Hardy
5
Emoi Special30
70-0OR:
12/1
T: P MaryJ: A Lamy
6
Enzo Slipper10
60-0OR:
5/1
T: Dirk MeulebroukJ: F Ouvrie
7
Expert D'Erpion31
70-0OR:
12/1
T: J KoubicheJ: J Koubiche
8
Eros Du Ferron38
60-0OR:
15/2
T: K ChampenoisJ: A Barrier
9
Elisio Victory22
60-0OR:
10/1
T: F LedouxJ: M Abrivard
10
Eden De L'Iton39
60-0OR:
50/1
T: S T MeunierJ: D Thomain
11
Eole Du Prieure91
60-0OR:
13/2
T: J VielJ: Y Lebourgeois
12
Eros Josselyn22
60-0OR:
4/1
T: P H BillardJ: F Nivard
13
Estournel Mouriez51
60-0OR:
66/1
T: O BizouxJ: O Bizoux
14
Eliott De Simm20
60-0OR:
50/1
T: S ErnaultJ: F Lagadeuc
15
El Loco15
60-0OR:
5/1
T: G BeaufilsJ: B Goop
16
Eclat De Quick22
60-0OR:
14/1
T: M EsperJ: E Raffin

Betting

Forecast

Eros Josselyn (4/1), Enzo Slipper (5/1), El Loco (5/1), Eole Du Prieure (13/2), Eros Du Ferron (15/2), Elisio Victory (10/1), Expert D'Erpion (12/1), Emoi Special (12/1), Elan (12/1), Eclat De Quick (14/1), Earl Chick (16/1), Embleme De L'iton (22/1), Espoir Du Gite (40/1), Eliott De Simm (50/1), Eden De L'Iton (50/1), Estournel Mouriez (66/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex