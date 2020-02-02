Next Race Off

16:10 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020
- Cheltenham Preview Evening 6th March Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
- 2m 3f 1y,
- 17 Runners
- Winner£3,834.002nd£1,126.003rd£563.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Silver Quay
|7
|11-12
|5/2
|T: J D FrostJ: Bryony Frost
Betting
Forecast
Tactical Manoeuvre (7/2), Astra Via (9/2), Neetside (9/2), Mr Magill (8/1), Pahaska (10/1), Spirit Of Rome (12/1), No No Tonic (14/1), Never A Word (14/1), Call Me Chris (14/1), Russian Service (16/1), Bobmahley (16/1), Asking A Lot (25/1), Doodle Dandy (33/1), Havacuppa (33/1), Cottonvale (33/1), Spring Steel (33/1), Moynihans Girl (66/1)
