Next Race Off

16:10 Taunton Sun 2 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Cheltenham Preview Evening 6th March Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 3f 1y,
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner£3,834.002nd£1,126.003rd£563.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number
1
Bobmahley50
511-12OR: 99
16/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: Charlie Price (3)
Last RunWatch last race
2
Call Me Chris17
611-10OR: 97
14/1
T: D SkeltonJ: William Marshall (8)
Last RunWatch last race
3
Neetside15
811-10OR: 97
9/2
T: T DennisJ: Sean Houlihan
Last RunWatch last race
4
Tactical Manoeuvre15
911-9OR: 96CD
7/2
T: J ScottJ: Rex Dingle
Last RunWatch last race
5
Spring Steelt59
1111-9OR: 96D
33/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Cillin Leonard (5)
Last RunWatch last race
6
Pahaskah95
711-9OR: 96
10/1
T: C J DownJ: Page Fuller
Last RunWatch last race
7
Astra Via70
511-7OR: 94
9/2
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Isabel Williams (6)
Last RunWatch last race
8
Russian Servicep,t27
811-6OR: 93
16/1
T: S DrinkwaterJ: Richard Patrick
Last RunWatch last race
9
Moynihans Girl633
611-0OR: 87
66/1
T: Mrs L J YoungJ: C J Todd (3)
Last RunWatch last race
10
Never A Wordt10
611-0OR: 87BF
14/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Fergus Gregory
Last RunWatch last race
11
Cottonvale15
910-12OR: 85
33/1
T: Christian WilliamsJ: Jack Tudor (6)
Last RunWatch last race
12
Mr Magillt15
810-11OR: 84
8/1
T: K BurkeJ: Ben Godfrey (3)
Last RunWatch last race
13
Havacuppa15
610-11OR: 84
33/1
T: Mrs S GardnerJ: Chester Williams
Last RunWatch last race
14
No No Tonic20
610-8OR: 81
14/1
T: Mark GillardJ: Edward Austin (3)
Last RunWatch last race
15
Doodle Dandyt26
710-5OR: 78
33/1
T: P GundryJ: Tabitha Worsley
Last RunWatch last race
16
Spirit Of Romep,t13
610-1OR: 74
12/1
T: K BurkeJ: J Nailor (3)
Last RunWatch last race
17
Asking A Lott11
710-0OR: 70
25/1
T: Grace HarrisJ: Shane Quinlan
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Silver Quay711-125/2
T: J D FrostJ: Bryony Frost

Betting

Forecast

Tactical Manoeuvre (7/2), Astra Via (9/2), Neetside (9/2), Mr Magill (8/1), Pahaska (10/1), Spirit Of Rome (12/1), No No Tonic (14/1), Never A Word (14/1), Call Me Chris (14/1), Russian Service (16/1), Bobmahley (16/1), Asking A Lot (25/1), Doodle Dandy (33/1), Havacuppa (33/1), Cottonvale (33/1), Spring Steel (33/1), Moynihans Girl (66/1)

