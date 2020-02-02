Meetings
13:17 Pau Sun 2 February 2020
1
611-2OR: C
7/1
2
811-0OR: C
40/1
3
Amirandeb14
1011-0OR: CD
17/2
4
811-0OR:
10/1
5
811-0OR: C
8/11
6
910-12OR: D
25/1
7
610-12OR:
18/1
8
Eclair Magb17
610-10OR:
33/1
9
Laskalin30
510-7OR: C
10/3
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Crack De Reve (8/11), Laskalin (10/3), Eden Conti (7/1), Amirande (17/2), Fauburg Rosetgri (10/1), Ecume Atlantique (18/1), Balkan Du Pecos (25/1), Eclair Mag (33/1), Crack Math (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed