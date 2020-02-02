Meetings
11:10 Pau Sun 2 February 2020
1
411-9OR:
5/4
2
411-7OR: CD
9/1
3
411-0OR:
10/1
4
410-12OR:
7/2
5
Umahyav23
410-12OR:
11/1
6
Gallyleab117
410-7OR:
11/1
7
410-5OR:
40/1
8
Galaxice136
410-5OR:
5/1
9
La Marelleb17
410-5OR:
50/1
10
410-5OR:
33/1
11
410-5OR:
22/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sa Carlex (5/4), Theyss By Theyss (7/2), Galaxice (5/1), Vale Quainthe (9/1), Passiflora (10/1), Gallylea (11/1), Umahya (11/1), Gallingarry (22/1), Memoire D'afrique (33/1), Galyblue Castagnat (40/1), La Marelle (50/1)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
