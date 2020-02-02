Meetings
21:34 Gulfstream Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Race 9 - Claiming
- 1m,
- 8 Runners
- Winner$20,791.002nd$6,599.003rd$3,300.004th$2,310.00
- Surface: Turf
1
(1)
68-9OR: 94D
3
(3)
58-9OR: 106D
4
(4)
68-9OR: 81
5
(5)
78-9OR: 103D
6
(6)
58-9OR: 97D
8
(8)
68-9OR: 88D
9
(9)
58-9OR: 84D
10
(10)
78-9OR: 95D
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Rosyjersey18
68-9OR: 76
T: Alfredo LichoaJ: Carlos Lugo
7
(7)
Dance Till Dawn23
48-9OR: 92
T: Philip SerpeJ: Emisael Jaramillo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Amazing Audrey (13/8), Picasso Moon (9/4), Hoponthebusgus (4/1), Believe Indeed (13/2), Some Say So (8/1), Drinks On Me (12/1), Faith N Hope (33/1), Whiteheelgirl (50/1), Dance Till Dawn (SP), Rosyjersey (SP)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
