Meetings

14:35 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Hollywoodbets Bright Future Fm 66 Handicap (F & M)
  • 7f 210y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR56,979.002ndR18,244.003rdR9,113.004thR4,566.005thR2,283.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:43:28
1
(1)
Stormborne Thunderb35
69-7OR: C
11/1
T: Michael MillerJ: Eric Saziso Ngwane
2
(2)
Spiffy70
69-6OR: C
6/1
T: Wendy WhiteheadJ: S Randolph
3
(3)
Green Ice25
69-4OR: CD
13/2
T: Alyson WrightJ: Tristan Godden
4
(4)
Such A Rushb35
69-1OR: C
10/1
T: Lowan DenysschenJ: Jason Gates (3)
5
(5)
Ms Rosa Parks102
59-5OR:
12/1
T: Dennis BoschJ: A Mgudlwa
6
(6)
Pina Colada35
79-6OR: D
6/1
T: Gary RichJ: B Jacobson
7
(7)
Call Me Tonight25
59-9OR: CD
25/1
T: Kumaran NaidooJ: Serino Moodley
8
(8)
Just One More44
69-9OR: CD
18/1
T: Jeff FreedmanJ: Ashton Arries
9
(9)
Explosive Beauty14
49-9OR:
4/1
T: Paul LaffertyJ: Thabiso Gumede (9)
10
(10)
Jo Mambob14
79-2OR: CD
33/1
T: Yadav SinghJ: Calvin Habib
11
(11)
Blue Flowerb63
69-2OR:
6/1
T: Willem NelJ: Denis Schwarz
12
(12)
Satin Slipper18
59-0OR:
9/2
T: Wayne BadenhorstJ: Warren Kennedy

Non-Runners

13
Into The Groove25
78-13OR: -
T: Darryl MooreJ: Reserve 1
14
Popova42
58-13OR: -
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: Reserve 2
15
La Bastide14
68-13OR: -
T: Lezeanne ForbesJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Explosive Beauty (4/1), Satin Slipper (9/2), Pina Colada (6/1), Spiffy (6/1), Blue Flower (6/1), Green Ice (13/2), Such A Rush (10/1), Stormborne Thunder (11/1), Ms Rosa Parks (12/1), Just One More (18/1), Call Me Tonight (25/1), Jo Mambo (33/1), La Bastide (N/A), Popova (N/A), Into The Groove (N/A)

