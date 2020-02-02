Meetings
14:35 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020
1
(1)
69-7OR: C
11/1
2
(2)
Spiffy70
69-6OR: C
6/1
3
(3)
69-4OR: CD
13/2
4
(4)
Such A Rushb35
69-1OR: C
10/1
5
(5)
59-5OR:
12/1
6
(6)
79-6OR: D
6/1
7
(7)
59-9OR: CD
25/1
8
(8)
69-9OR: CD
18/1
9
(9)
49-9OR:
4/1
10
(10)
Jo Mambob14
79-2OR: CD
33/1
11
(11)
Blue Flowerb63
69-2OR:
6/1
12
(12)
59-0OR:
9/2
Non-Runners
13
Into The Groove25
78-13OR: -
T: Darryl MooreJ: Reserve 1
14
Popova42
58-13OR: -
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: Reserve 2
15
La Bastide14
68-13OR: -
T: Lezeanne ForbesJ: Reserve 3
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Explosive Beauty (4/1), Satin Slipper (9/2), Pina Colada (6/1), Spiffy (6/1), Blue Flower (6/1), Green Ice (13/2), Such A Rush (10/1), Stormborne Thunder (11/1), Ms Rosa Parks (12/1), Just One More (18/1), Call Me Tonight (25/1), Jo Mambo (33/1), La Bastide (N/A), Popova (N/A), Into The Groove (N/A)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
